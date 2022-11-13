Farewell: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS BIDS FAREWELL TO LATE MADAM IKORU DAGOGO-JACK, MOTHER OF HIS NEPHEW, TEKENA LULU-BRIGGS

The remains of Late Madam Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack, mother of Mr Tekena Lulu-Briggs, laid to rest, Yesterday, Saturday, 12th November, 2022 in her hometown, Abonnema.

Late Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack died on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

The Governorship candidate of Accord, in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, leading State party Executives, Chiefs, Elders, Women and youths of the Oruwari Briggs Group of war canoe houses, other candidates of party and members, attended the funeral ceremony held at Da Kala Dokubo’s Square, with an open air service by the Celestial Church of Christ, in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

The executive chairman of the council, Hon Rowland Sekibo was present at the burial ceremony.

Also present at the ceremony were

Chief Daemi Kunaiyi Akpanah, Hon Theodore Georgewill, Chief Ibiba Georgewill, HRH Emanuel Stephen, and others, for Madam Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack was a mother whose loving touch has positively affected many lives.

The officiating Ministers led by A.S.E. Afis Kiki and A.V.S.E. Adeloye of the Celestial Church of Christ, in sermon at the funeral, stressed on how dedicated Madam Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack was in the things of God. That her commitments were so glaring that her fear for God was her topmost priority, and never compromised God’s time with any other thing, she always stood at attention for God.

The Ministers urged loved ones left behind to emulate her ways, as in reality, the only way to show that you indeed love such personalities, as it is our departed mother, Sister Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack today, is to emulate the fruitful legacies left behind, especially those of God.

Prayers were tendered for God to comfort the family of late Madam Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack.

The Governorship candidate of Accord, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, in his funeral oration confirmed the dedication of Madam Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack to the things of God. He added that, she was kindhearted, loving, humble, quiet and quite admired by all. When you see Ikoru, you will see diligence, a hardworking mother and indeed a leading example to mothers.

According to him: “though she passed on at an age we think, well, this is the time she ought to be enjoying the fruitf of her labour, at 65, and perhaps when we need her motherly counsels the most. All these are true, as humans, as mere mortals it’s a norm to have these feelings, yet we give God all the Glory that she left emptying herself in the life of my Nephew, her son, Mr Tekena Lulu-Briggs, who by all standards is an Intelligent young man whose diligence to work is honorable. A character you can trust, a mind you can rely on, humble, peaceful, a worthy leader and as kindhearted as his departed loving mother.

But in all, we give God all the Glory that she had a great relationship with God, and as we Christians believes, “she isn’t dead, but sleeps on to eternal Glory”, where she has gone to continue with the Lord, her maker. May the Lord comfort the children, and other members of the family”, he said.

Writing on his verified social media handles Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, paid a final and befitting tribute to the dearly departed Madam Ikoru Dago, thus:

Death is an appointment to all, but no one really prepares for the loss of a loved one.

Madam Ikoru Dagogo–Jack as we laid you to rest yesterday, we find comfort in knowing that you are in the bosom of the Lord.

You live on in our lives, as we honor your memory through your legacies of love and compassion.

To Our mother, grandmother, Sister, Aunty, Late Madam Ikoru Dagogo-Jack till we meet again, we love you.

Farewell Mama.

Mr Tekena Lulu-Briggs, the first son of madam Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack, an Accord stalwart, thanked all that have come to give honor to his departed mother with their presence, specifically thanked his Uncle the Accord Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the paramount Head of the Oruwari Briggs Group of war canoe Houses, the Iniikeiroari the VI of Kalabari Kingdom and fellow party members. According to him, he will never forget the kind gesture accorded him, and prayed for journey mercies back to their different destinations.

He added that, his Uncle Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is no doubt a father whom fathers call a father, because of his great touch which himself is a great partaker. That he is humbled by the encomiums showered on him by this great father figure, and promised to become better in as much as more is expected of him, “By the special Grace of God”, he stated.

He also thanked other dignitaries that made it to the event, and prayed for God’s protection and guidance as they journey back.

May the soul of Madam Ikoru Victor Dagogo-Jack find mercy in the Lord.

To God be the Glory for a successful burial ceremony.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord

13/11/2022.