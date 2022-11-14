Ejiofor To Head AASG BoT

Chief Emmanuel Ejiofor

The Amalgamated APC Support Groups (AASG) has appointed Chief Emmanuel Ejiofor as the founding chairman of the body’s Board of Trustees(BoT)

In a statement by Dr Ladan Nasiru Mohammed, the group’s Director-General/National Coordinator, Ejiofor’s appointment stemmed from his (Ejiofor’s) acclaimed leadership acumen, sterling pedigree of unalloyed commitment to national unity, sustainable development, and regional cohesion which are “attributes important towards the birthing a new Nigeria of our dreams”.

In his acceptance response, Chief Ejiofor expressed gratitude to the group for this exceptional recognition.

He further posited that his gratefulness anchors on the fact that “In a motely of eminently endowed Nigerians, he was chosen and subsequently appointed to this all tasking position”.

Ejiofor pledged to apply his exposure in diverse fields of economic, socio-political and sundry endeavour to ensure that the Tinubu/ Shettima candidacy emerges victorious at the 2023 presidential election in order to engender the sustenance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s innumerable extraordinary legacies.

Chief Ejiofor, who parades a robust resumé, holds a Doctorate in Banking and Finance, also has Masters and Bachelor’s degrees in Accountancy.

His cognate experience include, but not limited to Deputy Chief of Staff to the Delta Government, Special Adviser on coordinating political activities in the 25 local government areas of Delta State, one time Manager at the National Provident Fund/Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, Managing Director, Mega Food Offshore Service Ltd Port-Harcourt and of course, Executive Director, Land marine Aircon System Limited.