LBS Alumni Day: ATIKU UNFOLDS REFORM AGENDA, ADVOCATES CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT IN POLICY ISSUES

Today, November 15, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election brilliantly exhibited his depth of knowledge about the country’s economy and socio-political environment as he fielded questions from facilitators and audience at the Lagos Business School Alumni day.

In a live chat at the event in Lagos, Atiku spoke on a wide range of issues from his key reform agenda, fuel subsidy controversy, Foreign exchange policy, national debt crisis, inflation, power sector reform, port congestion, education, insecurity and health sector reforms.

On the issue of his key reform agenda and deliverables, the Wazirin Adamawa stated that they are contained in his policy document which he entitled: my covenant with Nigerians, noting that he was part of the government that worked to rejig the economy before and that if given the opportunity he would do it again.

In particular, he stated that his reforms in the economy will be targeted at eliminating wastages and improving performance and national productivity. In his policy document, he identified five key factors that are seamlessly linked together to concentrate on.

Furthermore, he promised to eliminate multiple exchange rate regime that is responsible for the free fall of the Naira and to support local industries, give incentives to foreign investors and encourage diaspora remittances.

On our national debt crisis, he promised to engage our creditors for possible debt relief. Also, he promised to remove alleged fuel subsidy and plough that into education and social services.

And on insecurity, the former vice-president stated that it is everybody’s business that must be taken seriously. He promised constructive engagement. He also pledged to work to curb crude oil theft.

On the rot in education sector, he blamed the non-implementation of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) policy by the current regime as the cause of the increasing number of out of school children in the country. And on the issue of climate change, Atiku pledge to implement the afforestation program designed as a buffer zone to curtail desert encroachment, dredge our water ways, construct more dams to curtail the incidents of flooding and to work with the international community to curb global warming.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of gift to Atiku Abubakar by the dean Lagos Business School, Professor Ogbechie.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

November 15, 2022.