USA 2024: TRUMP IS COMING…

Former President of America, Donald JohnTrump will contest for the Presidency of the United States, USA, again in 2024.

He made the much anticipated announcement on Tuesday night, November 15, 2022, from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he will be running for president a third time, moments after filing a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said, to cheers from his supporters.

The immediate past president, who clocked 76 years on June 14, was introduced as the “next president” of the United States, then moment he entered the room along with former first lady Melania Trump, making him the first major candidate to formally announce a 2024 presidential bid.

“Two years ago, we were a great nation, and soon, we will be a great nation again. This is not just a campaign. This is a quest to save our country,” he declared in a sombre tone befitting the occasion.

The announcement is however coming at a time when Republicans suffered an unexpected poor performance, during the recently concluded mid term election, where the party failed to take control of the Senate as was widely anticipated, as well as, the failure of several of their candidates for key races, many of whom had been endorsed and even handpicked by Trump.

Though Trump insisted during his announcement that the midterms represented a great night for his candidates, his relationship with key Republican party members is frosty, including his former vice president, Mike Pence, who criticized Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, thus leading to a rift between both men.

Pence who is also considered a potential candidate for president in 2024, is strongly of the opinion that while the choice of who will be the next President was up to Americans, the Republicans will have better choices than Trump in the future.

However, while some of his strong allies and top Republicans still believe Trump has a decent and even very good chance of coming back in 2024, because of his influence in the party which remains quite strong, he also enters the race saddled with personal and professional legal battles that have not yet been resolved.