Pharm. Enebeli, Former NNU Pres. General Presents Drugs, Cash To Flood Victims In Delta

Pharm. Paul Enebeli, former NNU President General, presentating pharmaceutical products worth over N6m and N1million naira cash to flood victims, at Ozoma Uku Primary School, Ashaka in Ndokwa East LGA IDP camp on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

The former President General of Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), Pharm. Paul Enebeli, has donated drugs worth over N6 million and cash of N1 million, to flood victims in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Presenting the items on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Ozoma Uku Primary School, Ashaka in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, Enebili said, “The gesture was in collaboration between his Pharmaceutical Company; New Heights Pharma Limited and other pharmaceutical companies”.

He added that though he had been away on vacation abroad in the last three months, but watched in pain as flood took over his father’s land.

His words:” When I came back, I resolved that I should see what I can do in my own little way to alleviate the suffering of my people, the good people of ‘Ndoshimili people of Ndokwa land.

”I had to get in touch with my close friends and well wishers before the IDP camps closes”, he said.

Enebeli who was also a member of the 2014 confab, further said, ”I got in touch with some pharmaceutical companies such as IE Drug Field Limited, May and Baker Nigeria Limited, also Neimith formally Pfizer International.

”They were gracious enough to quickly put together what you are seeing here today and what you are seeing is not less than N6 million worth of drugs.”

Pharm. Enebili noted that the drugs ranges from energetic to antimalarial, antidiarrhea, drugs against pain inflammation, worm infestation among others.

”I do hope that there are health professionals that can adequately help to dispense these drugs because as it is important to give these drugs, it is also important that the drugs are well managed.

”So I hope this would assist in one little way to wipe off the tears from the faces of our people.

”In addition, I run a pharmaceutical company; New Heights Pharma Limited and I am the chairman of that company. My company has also decided to join me to assist our people.

”My company has therefore given the cash of N1 million to assist you in little way. Because of the complexity of our area, I will suggest that it should go for N100,000 per ward”.

Pharm. Paul Enebeli (5th left) flanked by the Ndokwa East LGA chairman, Engr. Juan Governor, his wife and others at the presentation of pharmaceutical products worth over N6m and one million naira cash at Ozoma Uku Primary School, Ashaka in Ndokwa East LGA IDP camp on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Pharm. Enebili who was also a former member of the Federal Government Committee on Flood in 2012, appealed to well meaning sons and daughters of Ndokwa to support the Council Chairman of Ndokwa East in assisting and alleviating the suffering of the victims.

He also appealed to government at all levels to consider and implement recommendations by the 2012 Flood Committees.

According to him, “I pray that the State government would look into that recommendations.

”One of such recommendations is the dredging and sand filling of the River Niger. This will prevent it from overflowing its bound.

”We cannot continue doing the same thing again and again and expect different result.

We pray that what has happened should not happen again.”

Enebili, also stressed the need for government at all levels to embrace ocean economy, adding that it has the potential of creating jobs anywhere in the world.

He further called for provision of budgetary allocation for flood management.

Receiving the items, the Council Chairman of Ndokwa East, Engr Juan Governor, while commending the gesture, adding that it was the first donation received in the camp.

According to him, “it is on record that you are the only leader in the entire community LGA that has visited this camp.

”With this donation, the local government is not only well position to manage the health issues in the camp, but will also attend to post flood challenges”.