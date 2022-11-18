2023: DELTANS’LL NOT REWARD APC’S GROSS INCOMPETENCE WITH THEIR VOTES, PDP TELLS TINUBU

PRESS RELEASE

18th November, 2022

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, DELTA STATE WELCOMES ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU TO DELTA STATE, SAYS DELTANS WOULD NOT REWARD APC’S GROSS INCOMPETENCE WITH THEIR VOTES

We want to welcome the APC Presidential candidate to his rally with his gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege. We hope he would enjoy the traditional hospitality of Deltans for which we are well known all over the world.

In the circumstance of the experience of Delta State and Deltans, in the hands of the APC-led Federal Government, we are unable to give anything more than our traditional hospitality.

Deltans will not pitch their votes to APC for many reasons. First of all, Warri-Benin road, the Warri-Eku-Abraka-Agbor road; which are Federal Government roads, but have become major deathtraps and eye sores viewed against the over 1900 kilometres of roads constructed by the PDP Government of Delta State, under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

This is even more painful when the State Government have offered severally to fix these roads and the Federal Government rejecting such offers and chasing away workers sent to fix the roads.

More importantly, the humongous debt that your party’s-led Federal Government has incurred, have put the nation in such a jeopardy, making Nigeria the poverty capital of the world. This makes it imperative that an urgent rescue of Nigeria from APC is what Deltans and Nigerians are calling for right now.

Your party’s case is even more compounded by your poor coronation of a gubernatorial candidate in the person of Ovie Omo-Agege, the alleged notorious mace rustler, (without prejudice to his exoneration by the court), whose supposed link to brazen thuggery on the floor of the hallowed Senate Chamber, was rewarded by your party with the plum position of Deputy Senate President. In this office, you will agree with us, that he has exhibited his well known rapacious leadership incompetence, clannishness, greed, and sycophancy.

While your party might just be noticing these tendencies now, we in Delta State have since known this of him. Since the founding of Delta, he has had the reputation of being the worst-ever Secretary to State Government. But we are not surprised that your very poor-performing party has chosen a man whose antecedents are nothing to write home about. You will not also be surprised to know that the Senate over which he presides as Deputy Senate President, is rated as the very worst in the history of Nigeria.

The resultant national insecurity, ethnic and religious disharmonies, extreme poverty, hunger, massive youth unemployment, and pervasive “japa”, have become the hallmark of the disaster that your party has visited on Nigeria and Nigerians.

For these reasons, Deltans are unanimous in saying God forbid that they reward your monumental incompetence with their votes.

Delta State is PDP and PDP is Delta State.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.