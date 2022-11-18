2023: UDUAGHAN VISITS ORODJE OF OKPE, PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR OBOREVWORI

His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, the Immediate Past Governor of Delta State and Chieftain of the PDP has declared that God will use Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s governorship to ‘make a bold statement in Delta State’ if Deltans elect him their Governor in 2023.

The two term former Governor said this today at the Palace of the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Orhue I, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd.) in Orerokpe, Okpe LGA while on a congratulatory call on the Okpe monarch and Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council. He said,” Your Royal majesty, I have come to wish you double congratulations. First on your emergence as Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council and secondly, the emergence of one of your subjects as Governorship candidate of my party, the PDP.”

He used the opportunity to call on Deltans especially aggrieved members of the PDP to accept the Supreme Court judgement declaring Oborevwori as the PDP gubernatorial candidate and support him to become Governor of Delta State.

He said, “if you follow the legal battle up to the Supreme Court which eventually settled the matter for us, it is like the case of David in the Bible. Everyone was busy shopping for the most qualified and fitting man to be king of Israel but God was preparing a common Shepherd boy to lead the nation of Israel. If it were to be today’s world, David would have been written off as the least qualified. The story tells us that it is only God who gives power because all power belongs to him.

“These are good omen that God wants to use Sheriff’s Governorship to make a bold statement in Delta State. After Okowa, it should be Sheriff.”

Responding, the Orodje of Okpe thanked Uduaghan for visiting him. He said his headship of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council was prepared by Uduaghan when he appointed him Second Vice Chairman to Ogiame Atuwatse II, the Olu of Warri (ascended) during his time as Governor. He reminded Uduaghan that it was him who passed the 5% allocation (accruable to traditional rulers) into law -a gesture that ensured funding for the traditional council till date. All these he said were among several appointments the former Governor gave him the privilege of nominating worthy Okpe sons (including Prof. Hope Eghagha as commissioner) to serve during his administration.

Orhue I described Dr. Uduaghan as a man who truly exemplified a true leader with a big heart and prayed that God will repay him for all the good he did and sacrificed for Delta state.

L. Monoyo Edon,

Media Assistant to His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON

Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori