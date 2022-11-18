MY PROBLEM WITH OMO-AGEGE – Esiso

EKUKU-AGBOR/Nigeria: The Delta State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso has expressed his disappointment with the person of the Deputy Senate President, and Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege about his achievements for the people of Delta Central.

The party Chairman stated this during the ward-to-ward campaign of the party in Ika South Local Government Area on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Esiso while addressing party faithful stated that the Deputy Senate President have been so happy to tell Deltans that he had attracted much development to the area, which is all located in his hometown of Orogun.

The party Chairman wondered what type of a leader will be very comfortable telling the world, that all the projects and government attention that is meant for an entire nation are located in just one community.

He advised Deltans to guard against such a person, who is self-centered and undemocratic.

“As a Senator representing the good people of Delta Central, he said he had attracted about six projects to Delta State, and all the projects are located in his hometown of Orogun.”

He wondered how such a person can be the Governor of the State, a person who is not a Pan-Delta stating that any person aspiring to be the Governor of the State, must first see himself as a Deltan, a Pan-Delta

“No, we want a Governor who is a Pan-Deltan, someone who sees himself first and foremost as a Deltan, who can represent and work for the good people of Delta State.”

Speaking further, he said the PDP has such a candidate in the person of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the party in the 2023 Governorship Election, has that quality, and is accepted by all Deltans,

“By the Grace of God, the man to become Governor in 2023, is Elder Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly. He is accepted by Deltans. His leadership in the House Assembly, as the Speaker for more than five years, attests to this.”

He attributed the difficult situation the Country is facing to the APC, saying it’s a party that brought hunger, Kidnapping, starvation, and banditry, and wondered how someone will pride himself as the candidate of such a party, a very negative party.

“I wonder how someone could pride himself to be a candidate of a party, a very negative party which had brought hunger, kidnapping, starvation, and banditry to Nigeria.”

He also took a swipe at the National Assembly candidate of the APC, Hon Doris Oboh, advising that she should not waste her time to contest the election in 2023, as there is no hope for her.

“She must not waste her energy, because this election is for PDP to win. I want to assure you, that come next year, Nigerians will produce the President of PDP extraction, in the person of President Atiku Abubakar, with, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice-President.” He stated.

While he advised Deltans not to waste their votes to vote APC, a party synonymous with hunger and hardship, but to vote for progress, which will be PDP, he called on the party faithful in the area, to go about preaching about the PDP and all its candidates.