RIVERS ACCORD INTRODUCES FREE BUS SERVICES

The Rivers State chapter of ACCORD has deployed some of the party’s campaign buses for free transportation services within the Port Harcourt metropolis.

Speaking to newsmen, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs said that the gesture was to ease the transportation difficulties experienced by commuters during this period of fuel scarcity.

The Director of Logistics and Welfare of the Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign Council, Pastor Amonia Fynecountry told reporters that the buses are to ply the Rumuola to Aggrey road route and that of Mile 4 to Aggrey road. The buses will be on the road on weekdays during the morning rush hour at 8 am and in the evening period from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The highlight was the presence of the ACCORD Governorship candidate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs who acted as a conductor in one of the buses and was seen ushering in passengers.

Kalada Wilson

Deputy Director, Media

18/11/22