OMU ANIOMA; A GLOBAL REFERENCE POINT IN IMAGE MANAGEMENT – Ubaka

– By Patrick Ochei

The Editor-in-Chief of the Pointer Newspapers and very senior journalist, Mr. Godfrey Ubaka has described Omu Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu as a global reference point in issues of image and reputation management, adding that she is such a blessing to Nigeria and the world at large.

He made this assertion when he led an Ex-Police Officer, Mr. Richard Obioma Nnabuogor on a courtesy visit to Omu Anioma’s Palace, where the Ex-Police Officer presented his book – “Discharged Burden: Diary Of A Police Officer”, which is billed for launching on December 10, 2022, to Omu Dunkwu.

According to Ubaka, “We have come to give respect to whom respect is due in this regard. You are widely honoured because of the contributions you have made to human and cultural developments in Anioma, Delta State, Nigeria and Africa at large. This book talks about the image of the Police institution, and from records available to us, you have supported the police immensely, in addition to remaining a paragon in the field of public relations, image making and reputation management.

“We feel you are one of those best suited to dissect and diagnose this book on the day of its presentation, and so we have come to officially invite you as the Royal Mother of the Day/Guest of Honour to help do justice to the public presentation of the book.

“I must reveal that the author indeed, did a clinical x-ray of the image of the Police institution in the book. We have gone ahead as partners, to do a thorough review of the book in the Pointer Newspaper with the title ‘Ex-Police Officer Exposes The Ills Of The Police Institution In Nigeria: A Review’.

“However, we are proud of the image you are creating of Anioma cultural identity. We cannot but acknowledge this immense human accomplishments in our everyday life. And one of such occasions to once again tap from your fountain of knowledge is the day when this book shall be presented to the public with your presence as one of the guests of honour. Thank you for this warm audience Your Majesty”, Mr. Ubaka stated.

Making a presentation of a copy of the book to Omu Dunkwu, the Ex-Police Officer, Mr. Nnabuogor expressed a tiny version of his 35 years experience working with the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the experience was horrible, adding that “I didn’t meet what I expected in the Police. I worked in tears. I wrote three times to retire but I was denied. I was further threatened to be sent to jail if I insisted on resigning my job. I carried on in pain”.

Speaking further, the man said that Police work is a good work but was spoiled by the personnel themselves.

He said, “I entered into the Police Force as a healthy man but the job disfigured me to the extent that I can’t work normally again”.

Responding to their request, Omu Dunkwu appreciated them for their unrestrained eulogies, acknowledging the fact that her modest contributions to humanity had really been widely appreciated by honest people.

She promised to accord them the honour of her presence at the event if it did not clash with other important appointments she had already made commitments to.

Meanwhile, the book launch will hold on Saturday 10th December, 2022, at Chadef Hotel, Asaba.