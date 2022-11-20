2023 : Diaspora Support For Sheriff 2023, To Mobilize Eligible Voters In Ghana, For Oborevwori

The Converner of Diaspora Support For Sheriff 2023, a political pressure group, Olorogun Kingsley Aghworo has promised to Mobilise Deltans in Ghana to come back home to vote for the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in the 2023 general elections.

The Governorship election is slated for March 11th, 2023 across the country.

In his address recently at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra during the inauguration ceremony of the Diaspora Support For Sheriff 2023, the Converner, Olorogun Kingsley Aghworo said all hands must be deck to deliver the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Oborevwori in the March 11th, 2023 general elections.

While describing the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate,

Hon Oborevwori as the best man for the job, Olorogun Aghworo, stated that no stone would be left unturned to ensure the victory of Rt Hon Oborevwori next year.

He said that; “I am so excited to see all of you here today for the formal inauguration ceremony of the Diaspora Support For Sheriff 2023. We are going to hit the ground running immediately and do everything possible to ensure the election of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the next Governor of Delta State”.

Olorogun Aghworo revealed that; “We have over 300,000 Deltans in Ghana with voter cards and arrangements are being made by the Diaspora Support For Sheriff 2023 to support those who are going back home to vote in the 2023 Delta State gubernatorial election. We are going to provide logistics and transportation fares to our people here in Ghana for them to go back home and cast their votes for the person of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori”.

The group also called on Deltans in Uk, USA and back home to support Rt Hon Oborevwori one hundred percent to ensure his victory at the PDP Governorship election in Delta State.

Members of the group as inaugurated are Olorogun Kingsley Aghworo (Convener), Mr Onome Okor (Director of Publicity), Mr Noren Ejiro (Research and Strategy Officer), Mr Nelson Irikefe Ukerun (Secretary General ) and Tony Duncan (Chairman, Campaign Council).