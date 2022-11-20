DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, HILDA DEDAM, OTHER RIVERS ACCORD CHIEFTAINS ATTEND LATE QUEEN NABARI VERY-SARO TOMWE’S PASSAGE RITES

Governorship candidate of Accord (A) in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his running mate, Hilda Tambari Dedam, yesterday attended the burial ceremony of mother of the Accord State Youth Leader, Late Queen Nabari Very-Saro Tomwe.

She was interred amidst eulogies at her hometown, Kono-Boue Community, Babbe Khana LGA, Rivers State.

The event was honoured with a Church funeral service in her compound, by the “The Lord’s foundation of purity and Power Church”, Khana branch.

The DG of the Accord Governorship campaign, State party executives, Directors and Deputy Directors of Campaign council, other Candidates of the party, Chiefs and others, joined the Very-Saro Tomwe family to bid their mother, Queen Nabari Very-Saro Tomwe, Farewell.

In his remarks, the Governorship candidate of Accord in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs said, “Everything in life is as ordained by God. That for their departed mother and wife to be buried today and not yesterday, is as ordained by God. Therefore, there is no need for them to despair, for she has only departed to continue with the Lord, and should be encouraged with the truth that we are healing today.

“Late Queen Nabari Very-Saro Tomwe has left for a better place, praying for all of us, especially the father of the house, who now bears a double mantle of leadership. That she’s right now interceding on their behalf, before her maker, even as this has enabled them to make progress everyday.

“I want to thank you for this great honor accorded me. I understand that because you’re expecting me, you have to do me the honor of awaiting my presence before committing her to mother earth. I thank you immensely for this recognition.

“To you the father, your children are very much around, and one of them is Nelson, the State Youth Leader of Accord, who I can see is taking after you. He is a politician that is a grassrooter, a man of the people that wherever you take him, he will represent great leadership styles and skills. He is indeed a Big fish.

“For the great people of Ogoni land, the minimum that I will say is that, the Number One project that we will start when we take over office in May 29th, 2023, is how to make Bori that has been a glorified Municipal since we were children, a modern City, a 21st century forward looking City.

“As Bori begins to take her place, Rivers State will Rise with Bori, the great Ogoni people will Rise and Rise and Rise and be very dominant. You have suffered, most of the things we are enjoying today is as a result of the struggle of the Ogoni people, and we shall Reference that in our administration.

“I have always said that, what we must do as human beings, at all times is Not to play politics, but do what is Right. Because our creator has said in Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you”. Therefore, do that which is Right, and all other things shall be added unto you.

“My own father Introduced that to me in a different language, he said to me, and he repeated it to me over and over; “To thyself always be true, and as the Day follows Night, that which shall be, shall be”.

“Anyhow you look at it, I can’t as a Kalabari man stand here to say that, Ogoni people don’t have the right to produce Governor. What kind of story is that? The Ogonis have the right to produce Governor, The Kalabaris have the right to produce Governor. No one person’s right supercedes’ the other.

“But when I become Governor, because the Ogonis have the right to produce Governor and they gave me the privilege, I will work in Ogoni land in a way that you will call me an Ogoni Son.

“When I was going to choose my running mate, they said to me, “you know Ikwerres will not be producing Governor this time, and an Ogoni Son will be contesting for Governor, so it’s better for you to go to an area where nobody has produced a Deputy”. Then I said to them that, I am not the regular politician, I am a politician with promise, a politician with a lot of difference, with an eye always on that which is Right. I will go nowhere but Ogoni, because they too have the right to produce Governor. So I will do that which is Right, and will leave the rest for God.

“So, I have chosen one of your own, a Princess of Ogoni land. The woman whose father ruled Bani for over 30 years, grew up in the Palace, But as ordinary as everyone of us. That’s the Quality that is inherent in her; growing up in the Palace, yet being ordinary like everybody else. God says, we must humble ourselves, and He will lift us to that great destiny that He has prepared for us.

“So I want to thank everyone here, especially the musician who has shown great skills with the gift of God in him. But we will tell him one thing, “The party that we Represent, the Accord, we don’t share pain, because we know that we are only as strong as the weakest amongst us. So, we no dey share pain at all!”. Therefore, wherever him see us, the one him go dey sing na, “as e dey sweet Dem, e go dey sweet us, as e dey sweet us, e go dey sweet Dem!”. No pain! Rivers people have been pained for so long.

“They said that, suffering endures through the night, but joy cometh in the morning. Our morning has come, we can’t continue to share pain, we shall share Love, Peace, Progress, Unity, Oneness, Development.

“Our Rivers youths have been struggling, we have to help them become Millionaires and Billionaires. In this community here, I have already seen 3 millionaires, and they will not just be millionaires, But they will be Billionaires that will be interested in their communities, they will help in transforming this place. They will be Billionaires, and ensure that there will be no poor person from this land/community. Every child must go to school, and they will ensure that it happens. That is what we must do”, he said.

He further told the great youths of Ogoni, “I have no greater responsibility than to grow the next generation to become the leaders of today, Not tomorrow. Therefore, by the special Grace of God, in addition to what we are already doing as individuals, when we take over office, we shall continue to equip people with the tools that they need to succeed in this very highly competitive 21st century, that they will by so doing realize their aspirations.

“Finally, I have this to say, “as Lion can only give birth to a Lion, I must say that I am proud of the son my brother and friend, the father of Nelson, Mr Very-Saro Tomwe has groomed”. For it is said, “out of the abundance of the gifts of the father, he gives some to his children”. In like manner, “out of the abundance of the “Very-Saro gifts, we can see the overflow in Nelson”, his son, the State Youth Leader of Accord, Rivers State.

“May the departed soul of Queen Nabari Very-Saro Tomwe find Mercy in Lord, and may her soul rest in His bosom”

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

20/11/2022.