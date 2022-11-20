November 20, 2022



Press Statement

Elumelu, Reps Minority Leader Hails President Goodluck Jonatha @ 65,Says Former President Special in Many Ways

On behalf of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, I most respectfully congratulate you, Your Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as you celebrate your 65th birthday.



Over the years, as Deputy Governor, State Governor, Vice President and later President of Nigeria, African Union Envoy and Chairman, International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP) Africa and now in your untiring role as a statesman, you have distinguished yourself as a humble, honest, selfless and God-fearing Servant Leader, who places the good of Nigerians and humanity above personal interest.



You are an outstanding quintessence of peace, a global leader and national Icon who continues to demonstrate that the essence of leadership whether in or outside of office, is in deploying its rare opportunities, influence and authority for the good of others.



You are loved across board and our country remains indebted to you for your selfless service, love for Nigerians and extraordinary display of patriotism especially in putting the nation first at the time it mattered the most, when you declared, at the heat of the 2015 general elections, that your ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.



On this auspicious occasion, we pray to God Almighty to continue to bless you with good health and wisdom in the service of our dear fatherland, Nigeria and humanity in general.



Congratulations and Happy birthday Your Excellency



Signed:



Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives