Celebration, News

OBOREVWORI EXTOLS JONATHAN AT 65

Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 65th birth anniversary.

In a message contained in a statement by Spokesman of the Delta State PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Oborevwori commended the former Nigerian leader for his sacrifices toward nation-building and unity of Nigeria.

Oborevwori, who is Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, lauded Jonathan for his accomplishments in international peace mediations, especially in Africa.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Okpe constituency and Peoples Democratic Party in Delta, I congratulate our great leader and highly respected elder statesman, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on the occasion of his 65th birth anniversary.

“As a man of peace and great fidelity, our former President has continued to use his goodwill and humane disposition to broker peace and unity in conflict-ridden countries of Africa.

“As governorship candidate of our great party in Delta, we will continue to be guided by the laudable qualities of statesmanship and selflessness which you have always exhibited at all times.

“As you deservedly celebrate this 65th birth anniversary, it is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and greater wisdom in your service to God and humanity,” he stated.

