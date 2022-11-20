Rt. Hon. Oborevwori Commisions Campaign Vehicles for Team Felix Otomewo for Oborevwori

***TFO Resonate Support to Advancing Delta

Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O Oborevwori (JP) FICMC, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and the State PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, earlier today commissioned operational vehicles for Team Felix Otomewo (TFO) for Oborevwori.

While commending the foremost supporter group for their persistent support, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, thanked the group and praises the team for their unrelenting support on the M.O.R.E agenda for all Deltans, adding “Delta state under my watch will experience accelerated growth and development”.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Philip J. Otomewo, the State Coordinator, TFO, assured Rt. Hon. Oborevwori that the group will leave no stone unturned in garnering support for the M.O.R.E agenda and for all PDP candidates in the next elections.

He added, that the vehicles were provided to improve and upscale the operations of the group in support for the M.O.R.E agenda campaign. He went further “what we are doing today is to further affirmed Team Felix Otomewo for Oborevwori commitment and support to the advancement of Delta State by supporting the M.O.R.E agenda.