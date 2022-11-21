Okowa Assures Commitment To Strengthen Programmes That Impact Positively On Youth Engagement

The state government has assured of its commitment to continue to strengthen programmes and policies that will impact more positively on youth engagement for the development of the state and the nation.

The State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic party (PDP), Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, gave the assurance in Asaba when the participants of the Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, who are on a study tour of the state, paid him a courtesy visit.

Senator Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, expressed the hope that the outcome of the study tour embarked upon by the participants would throw more light on effective strategies for reducing youth unemployment which will strengthen national security.

He said the theme of the study tour “Youth Unemployment and National Security in Nigeria” was timely, as it would guide the participants on the research, using Delta State as a case study, to establish the link between youth unemployment and national security, stressing the importance of understanding what constituted youth unemployment and how it impacted on national security.

The Governor noted that youth unemployment had been a long standing social issue and listed some factors responsible for it to include rise in population; lack of requisite and employable skills; non-diversification of the economy and inadequate linkages between agriculture and industry.

Senator Okowa said the state government had embarked on some programmes and policies including Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP); Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP) and the Girl Child Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST), among others, to tackle the challenges of youth unemployment.

He equally stated that other long term steps to develop the state economy in order to tackle youth unemployment are the Agro-lndustrial Parks in Aboh, Ogwashi Uku and Kwale, multi-billion naira Delta Film Village in Asaba, creation of the office of the Chief Job and Wealth Creation, amongst others.

Senator Okowa noted that the state was currently running 6 Technical Schools, complemented by a University of Science and Technology, 2 Polytechnics and 2 Monotechinics, as well as 3 state owned universities, two Colleges of Education and 14 Vocational Centres, offering a variety of craft based programmes.

The Team Leader of the study group on tour of the state, Air Commodore Charles Ifeobu, said the participants were in the state to know about the empowerment initiatives and efforts of the state government and local governments at combatting youth unemployment in the state and how the efforts would contribute to the overall national security.

Air Commodore Ifeobu said the tour would provide the students with the knowledge of the political, socio-economic, health and security policies, programmes and strategies operational in the state.

The team is made up of 46 members comprising 9 academic/administrative staff and 37 students of senior course 45.

The participants will end their study tour of the state on Thursday 24, 2022 .

Highlight of the event was the presentation of a souvenir to the Governor by the leader of the team.