OKOWA BAGS NEW TELEGRAPH GOVERNOR-OF-THE-YEAR AWARD

Chief Patrick Ukah (l), representative of Delta Governor at the New Telegraph Newspaper’s 2022 Awards and Secretary to Delta Government, exchanging pleasantries with Chief Peter Okocha (seated), who represented former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Olisa Ifeajika (r), Chief Press Secretary to Delta Governor, at the ceremony (right) in Lagos on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has been conferred with New Telegraph Newspapers Governor-of-the-Year 2022 award.

The award was given to the governor by Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd, publishers of New Telegraph titles.

Receiving the award at an impressive event held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, Okowa dedicated the honour to the people of Delta for the opportunity to serve, and commended the board and management of the Newspaper for the recognition.

Chief Patrick Ukah (r), Delta State SSG, who represented Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, receives “Governor-of-the-Year Award” by New Telegraph Newspapers from former Group Managing Director of First Bank, Dr. Olabisi Onasonya, at the newspaper’s 2022 Awards in Lagos on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Represented by Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, he attributed his administration’s success so far to the cooperation of the people of the state.

“It feels good to be recognised for the good things one has done and as a state government, we appreciate the Management of New Telegraph for this honour.

“For the past seven years plus, we have delivered on our promises to Deltans and as Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP, I bring to the ticket industry, humility and focused leadership, which would not be distracted by happenings around.

“We have done a lot on job creation and youth empowerment in Delta and we will take that experience to bear at the federal level and when that happens, the rising unemployment and poverty in the country will be a thing of the past,” he stated.

Other awardees at the ceremony included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa and Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

Chief Patrick Ukah (l), Delta State SSG, making his speech shortly after receiving the Governor-of-the-Year Award on behalf of Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, at the 2022 New Telegraph Newspapers Awards in Lagos on Friday night. With him are his wife, Pepetua Ukah (2nd left), Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu (2nd right); MD, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh (3rd right) and Chief Press Secretary to Delta Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika (right).

Also honoured were former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for Lifetime Achievement Award; All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu; Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), Zenith Bank Plc and Tobi Amusan as Athlete-of-the-Year.

Earlier in a welcome address, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Mr Ayodele Aminu, had said, “the newspaper which started operation in 2014 had weathered the storm to become an authoritative newspaper in the country”.

He said that award sought to reward individuals and businesses in Nigeria that had distinguished themselves through hard work and remarkable contributions to the development of the nation, in the public and private sectors.