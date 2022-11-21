Rivers 2023: NYCN IDENTIFIES WITH DUMO LULU-BRIGGS

The Rivers State branch of the Nigeria’s apex youth body, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has identified with the Accord governorship candidate – Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs ahead of the Rivers 2023 governorship elections.

A statement by Nia’Bari Fakae, SA Media to Dumo Lulu-Briggs, disclosed that the state leadership of NYCN, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs on Sunday, 20th November, 2022, and they poured out their hearts, detailing prevalent social and political challenges in the state, and their desire to see a new dawn under the administration of DUMO Lulu-Briggs Recommended come 2023.

“You’ve always looked out for the downtrodden in Rivers State. There’s no place for rehabilitation or any form of consideration for persons with disabilities. We can’t talk about development because we’re very far from it,” says the State President, Nwisibara Nanị who led the delegation which comprised a cross section of the body’s state executive council and membership.

Speaking further, he condemned Executive Order 21 and 22, describing them as unconstitutional and unhealthy for democracy.

Addressing the youths, Dumo Lulu-Briggs emphasised on the importance of youths involvement in politics. He urged the youths to vote only for that candidate through whom they can achieve their aspirations, describing involvement in politics as a responsibility that must be undertaken by everyone, especially young people in pursuit of a better future for themselves.

“All politicians are applying for the role of “Service to the State”, and the employers are all citizens with PVCs. It is time to punish all those have failed the state in their service, by voting them out.

This time, votes will count, and regardless status, everyone has 1 vote each.

Vote your conscience.”

“The way you cast your votes in the next elections will decide what becomes of your lives afterwards. You cannot remain important to politicians only once in every four years…political parties are big because of the sympathies you have for them; when you transfer that sympathy to another party, that party becomes the big party. You are the structure,” he stated.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs captured the auspicious meeting with the NYCM team, on his verified social media handles thus:

Build the Youth, Build the Nation

I love the National Youth Council of Nigerians charge; “Build the Youth, Build the Nation, Preserve the Elders”, and it is one of the main reasons why I appreciate the work these young ones are doing. It is truly time to build the youth and the nation, and we should not miss this great opportunity.

Yesterday I sat down with the leadership of National Youth Council in Rivers State; and as they poured their heart out to me about there concerns for our dear state, I saw a hint of hope in their despair. I saw young people who are now ready to take ownership of their lives and state.

I saw the future of Rivers State in their words, and their commitment to seeing the state return to its glory gladdened my heart. I know there are many politicians who choose this season to entice young people with measly sums of money, in exchange of no service to the people when elected. Those crop are in for the shock of their lives, because this time votes will count, and seeing the consciousness of proper governance rise in our young ones, is an assurance that they will vote for their future.

It was important to remind them that politicians are all applying for the job of serving the state, and the employers are those with PVCs. This means that the people should pay thorough attention to all the details and credentials of everyone vying for office. It is time that we elect people who have the head and the heart to serve the people.

I thank the leadership of the National Youth Council, and all who have chosen to stand with me.

The dawn of Rivers State is here.

#DLB2023