Rivers 2023: PDP AFRAID OF CONTEST WITH OTHER PARTIES – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

The Rivers State Governorship Candidate of Accord, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has accused the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, of being afraid to face the other political parties, in a proper, free, fair, transparent and credible contest in the 2023 elections.

Chief Lulu-Briggs expressed the criticism while fielding questions with pressmen, following the decision of Justice Stephen Daylop Pam’s Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, to reserve Judgment, in the case seeking disqualification of Accord National Assembly Candidates from the 2023 elections.

This is even as the Court has fixed November 25, 2022 for definite hearing in the substantive suit against the Governorship candidates of Accord, which has nothing to do with disqualification. Both cases were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party.

Chief Dumo noted that the PDP, despite it’s power of incumbency since 1999, has embarked on actions, which not only intends to disqualify candidates from other Political parties for the elections, but also to stifle and muscle opposition parties from even Campaigning to Rivers people, ahead of the 2023 polls.

The interactive session with the media, was captured on the verified social media handles of the Rivers Accord Guber Candidate with the title: JUDGMENT RESERVED, JUSTICE CERTAIN FOR ACCORD- DLB. It reads:

I have maintained from the beginning that my case is simply that of a Goliath who is afraid of a David. Everything the PDP has done is simply to show their fear by bringing frivolous accusations to ensure that the Goliath never gets to meet the David that brings him down. First with order 21 which states that you need to apply to your competitors to allow you approval for the use of venues that are public property for campaigns. And because they have misused their resources, they have put a 5 Million Naira fee to be collected from other parties to fund their own campaign.

Again, they have come up with order 22 saying persons who have campaign offices in residential areas will have to apply again for approval for their offices. They have brought actions they ought not to bring to ensure that their candidate is the only candidate, and while those actions are still pending, they are further saying that all other candidates are not allowed to campaign, and Rivers people should not have the opportunity to make the judgement call of the party they want to form government.

PDP wants just their party to present a candidate. I keep wondering why the PDP is afraid of contest, because they are so massive a party and they have been in power since 1999. They say the other parties don’t have structures, yet those who are said to not have structures are frightening them so much that they want to even close their offices. It is the height of irresponsibility by the PDP.

We have decided to remain peaceful, unperturbed, and resolute, because Rivers People will make their choice and the will of the people will prevail over the schemings of the PDP who want to remain in power by all means within and without the ambiance of the law. Though judgment has been reserved from todays proceedings, justice is certain for ACCORD.