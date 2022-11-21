Press Statement

Rivers PDP Gov’ship Campaign Kick-off: Overwhelming Turnout, Pointer To Fubara’s Victory – Dekor

…Says Ogonis will Overwhelmingly Vote Sir Fubara

The massive turnout of the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from across the state for the flag-off of its governorship campaign at the famous Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2022 is a confirmation of the party’s popularity in the state and a pointer to the expected victory of the party’s flag bearer, Sir Siminalayi Fubara in the 2023 election.

Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the National Assembly made the declaration while chatting with newsmen, shortly after receiving his flag for re-election for House of Representatives for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, at the sidelines of the epoch-making flag-off.

He described Sir Siminalayi Fubara as honest, God-fearing, a man of integrity, humble, transparent, peaceful, purposeful and a leader who has great vision for Rivers people.

According to the federal lawmaker, there is hardly any part of the state where the PDP is not the people’s choice based on visible evidence of good governance and quality leadership of His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike, the executive governor of Rivers State.

The most indelible and lasting campaign slogan, the former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly and one time Commissioner for Works noted, is quality leadership and people-oriented projects all of which Gov Wike has made a permanent feature of the PDP-led government in the state and which are here and there to speak for all PDP candidates for a repeat performance.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our Governor and pray God to grant all our candidates same strength, grace and wisdom to follow after his footsteps. That is the only way we can thank him for all the testimonials of capability for all PDP candidates contesting the 2023 general elections which of course, have already launched them into the good books of the Rivers people, a necessary requirement for the certain victory of our party everywhere in the State”, Rt. Hon. Dekor stated.

In his hometown, Ogoni, Rt. Hon. Dekor said the Ogonis appreciate quality leadership, identify with the quality leadership of His Excellency and will overwhelmingly vote for Sir Fubara as Gov. Wike’s successor for consolidation of that quality leadership.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor Media Team