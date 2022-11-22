2023: ATIKU IN GOMBE; VOWS TO ENSURE ECONOMIC STABILITY FOR NIGERIA

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar (GCON) on Monday November 21, 2022, stormed Gombe State in Grand style for his Presidential campaign rally and promised to ensure economic stability for Nigeria, if elected the president in the forthcoming election.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of cheering party chieftains and supporters who trooped out in Gombe Township Stadium, the former vice-president promised to work for the economic development and stability of the country.

He assured the people of Gombe that his government will revive the dilapidated Dadin Kowa Dam and appealed to the indigenes of the state to give him the opportunity to be another Tafawa Belewa for them, noting that it has been a long time since the sub-region produced a leader of the country.

Atiku stated that coming to Gombe is a homecoming for him. He gave an assurance of addressing the problem of insecurity in the Northeast and pledged to restore peace and fast track economic development in the country.

The PDP stakeholders in Gombe pledged their loyalty and support to Atiku and the party.

Speaking through the Gombe State Chairman Maj. A. K. Kwaskebe (rtd), the party members pledged to work for the success of Atiku and the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

Other dignitaries gave assurances of the party’s resolve to uphold its campaign promises if given the opportunity to lead the country include: Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa-Ibom State and Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State who is equally the Director General of the party’s presidential campaign Council. Others are Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo, the former governor of the state and the incumbent governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri among others.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of the party’s flag to Muhammad Jibril Dan Barde, the state PDP gubernatorial candidate, who expressed joy and happiness for the solidarity and warm reception given to the presidential candidate of the party.

He equally reaffirmed that Atiku’s presidency will provide adequate security, economic stability, job creation, revival in Agriculture and strengthen the unity of the country.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

November 21, 2022.