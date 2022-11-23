KING GEORGE, PRINCE TIM SHARE A PROUD FAMILY MOMENT…

President of Liberia, His Excellency George Oppong Weah is the only African footballer to have won the Ballon d’or.

Prior to his election to the presidency, Weah served as Senator from Montserrado County. He played as a striker in his prolific 18-year professional football career, which ended in 2003. He is the first African former professional footballer to become a head of state.

George Weah won many trophies in a long, fruitful career which included winning the Ballon d’or in 1995, but he never played in the World Cup for Liberia, his country.

Today, his son, Tim Weah has surpassed his father George by playing and scoring in a World Cup. He scored against Wales as a striker with the United States, something that his father could not with Liberia.

King George and Prince Tim, shared a beautiful father and son moment after that incredible historical feat