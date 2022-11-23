PRES. BUHARI NOMINATES LAURETTA ONOCHIE AS NDDC CHAIRMAN; OGBUKU, ODUBU, DIMKPA, OTHERS AS BOARD MEMBERS

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Lauretta Onochie, his Special Adviser on Social Media, to serve as the next substantive chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The president forwarded the names of Onochie and other nominated Board members of the Commission to the Senate, in a letter which was read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter containing the request at plenary.

This is the second bite and an even larger one for that matter, by Lauretta Onochie at a plum national Parastatal apple, after the Nigerian Senate rejected her earlier nomination by President Buhari in July this year, as a national commissioner with the, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on grounds, according to the Sen. Kabiru Gaya led Senate screening committee, of Federal Character principles, as well as the presence an already serving INEC Commissioner from her Senatorial zone.

Others also nominated by the President as members of the Board include Chief (Dr.) Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director, as well as Chief Pius Odubu, former Edo State Deputy Governor who had emerged as the Commission’s Chairman in an earlier Board that was eventually not inaugurated and and Engr. (Dr.) Chukwudi Dimkpa, representing Rivers State on the Board.

The NDDC board nominees, according to the letter, are Laureta Ifeanyi Onochie (Delta, South-South) as Chairman; Dimgba Erugba State representative (Abia, South-East); Dr Ene Wilcox (Akwa Ibom, State Representative, South-South); Dr Pius Odudu (Edo, South-South); Hon. Gbenga Odegba (Ondo, South-West) and Engr. Anthony Ekene (Imo, South-East).

Also on the board list are: Mr. Onyekachi Dimgba (Rivers, South-South); Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Abubakar (Zonal Representative, Nasarawa); Professor Tallen Mamma, SAN (North-East Representative, Adamawa); Sodique Sani (North-West, Zonal Representative); General Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd) (Executive Director of Finance) and Charles Ogunmola (Executive Director Project, South-West).

The Senate confirmation

ABOUT LAURETTA ONOCHIE

Lauretta Onochie

Born on July 9, 1955, Lauretta Onochie is a Nigerian curator, educator, public official, and priest. She holds a degree in education.

Since 2016, she has served in the role of Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media. In this role, she is responsible for a variety of duties.

Lauretta Onochie has a multitude of academic credentials, including degrees in Elementary Education, Business Education, and Post Compulsory Education and Training (PCET). In addition, she has certificates from Harvard University’s brief programs in Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster and The Health Effects of Climate Change. Lauretta Onochie is currently working in the field of education.

Because of her extensive body of knowledge, she was able to study at a wide variety of schools and collaborate with significant people all throughout the nation.

Early Life

Lauretta Onochie was born on July 9, 1955, to parents who were originally from (Ibusa, Oshimili North LGA) in the Delta North (Anioma) Government Area of Delta State. She spent most of her formative years in the city of Calabar, which is located in the state of Cross River. Her parents were raised there. She did best when she spoke her mother tongue, and she was also proficient in the vernacular of the area in which she lived.

The spectacular childhood of the distinguished scholar included a trip through her education that took her from one state to another inside the country. This caused her to move about quite a bit. She left Calabar at the age of 18 and traveled westward to complete her education before traveling overseas to further hone her intellectual abilities. During her childhood, Lauretta Onochie was able to connect with very competent educationists, and she maintained extremely strong relationships with her lecturers and professors, both of which had a role in assisting her to become well-known in the professional world.

Education

After finishing her primary and high school education, Lauretta Onochie applied to the University of Calabar to pursue a degree in Elementary Education. She was accepted there almost immediately.

She had the option to complete her studies by enrolling at the University of Benin, so she decided to go to the western part of the country in order to pursue her educational goals there. She graduated from a top institution with a degree in Business Education and then went to another country to complete her post-graduate education there.

Lauretta Onochie’s extensive experience inside the confines of academic institutions was sufficient to earn her a post-graduate degree in Post Compulsory Education and Training when she was a student at the University of Greenwich (PCET).

In addition to that, she submitted applications to Harvard University for two distinct certificate programs: the Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster program and the Health Effects of Climate Change program.

Net Worth

Lauretta Onochie’s level of affiliation to both the political and educational sectors has made her one of the most wealthy female characters in Nigeria, with a net worth that is estimated to be somewhere between $750,000 and $2,000,000.

Source: Wikipedia (Lauretta Onochie Biography, Wikipedia, Age, Education)