SDCC Vows To Eliminate Drug Abuse In Delta Secondary Schools

– By Patrick Ochei

The Delta State Drug Control Committee (SDCC) has vowed to eliminate reckless intake of drugs and abuse of illicit substances in secondary schools across the state.

This pronouncement formed part of the Committee’s action words when it recently moved round the State inaugurating Drug Free Clubs in secondary schools, particularly at Uvwie, Warri South and Udu LGAs, indicating their readiness to control this hydra-headed menace amongst teenagers and youths in Delta society.

The State Chairperson of the Delta State Drug Control Committee, Pharm. (Mrs.) Helen Orie was categorical in her statement, sternly advocating the need to stem the incessant abuses of drugs and illicit substances within the age brackets of the active segment of the society.

She said the Committee was carrying out the mandate of the State Government to set up Drug Free Clubs as a way of curbing drug menace among the youths through teaching of the consequences of drug abuse and mindset reorientation towards a society that is anchored on civility and positive behaviours.

At the Delta Careers College, Ugboroke in Uvwie LGA, where 12 Drug Free Clubs (Urhobo College Effurun, Ugbolokposo Secondary School, Abe 1 Secondary School, Army Day Secondary School Effurun, Ekpan Basic Secondary School, Alegbo Secondary School, Sedco Secondary School Enerhen, Ogbe Secondary School, Ekpan Secondary School, Opete Secondary School, Ebrumede Secondary School, Ohorhe Secondary School and Delta Careers College Ugboroke) were inaugurated, the Director of Orientation/Functioning Permanent Secretary in the State Orientation Bureau, Mrs. Stella Macaulay charged the students to be good ambassadors of themselves, families and society.

She assured them that the Government was committed to ensuring that nothing jeopardises their future, hence the need to avoid drug intakes and abuse of illicit substances in order to enjoy a bright future.

At Warri South and Udu LGAs, the following experts: Pharm. Emmy Nwaobi from Ministry of Health, Isa Danladi from NDLEA, Phoebe Niyel from the Nigeria Police Force, Ebinum Christy from Ministry of Secondary and Basic Education and Reuben Henry from Ministry of Health taught and encouraged the students on how best to avoid being entangled in the web of drug abuse.

They equally spelt out the consequences of indulging in such crimes, thereby advising the students to focus strictly on their education while also using the Drug Free Clubs as a platform to help get their peers who are already involved in drug abuse out of it.

Meanwhile, the following schools in Udu were inaugurated: Ujevwu Secondary School, Ovwian Secondary School, Ekete Secondary School, Ubogo Secondary School, Ogbe-Udu Secondary School, Oleni Secondary School, Orunworhun High School, Steel Secondary School Udu, Owhode Secondary School, Oghior Secondary School, Ezibecks Academy, Deeper Life High School, Day Spring College, Total Education and Ford Group of Schools.

The State Drug Free Clubs in Nigeria is supported by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Delta State Ministry of Health and other critical stakeholders for better living amongst people in the society.

Some of the students in a nutshell, expressed the joy that the state government is giving full support to a fundamental initiative geared towards providing them with the platform and opportunity for social interactions and positive behavioural lessons.

They also promised to work hard to keep the Drug Free Clubs operational through the convert of more of their likes to become drug free ambassadors in their schools as well as sustain the drug free initiative in the State.