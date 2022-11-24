2023: ATIKU IN KWARA, PROMISES TO SET UP 10BILLION US DOLLARS TO TACKLE YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT, IF ELECTED PRESIDENT

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming general elections Atiku Abubakar, has promised to set up 10Billion US Dollars, which will be used to tackle youth unemployment, if he wins the presidential election in February 2023.

The former Vice President made this pledge in Kwara, while addressing a mammoth crowd of party faithful, stakeholders and supporters, who trooped out in their numbers to receive him and his campaign train in Ilorin today.

In his welcome address, the Kwara State PDP Chairman Babatunde Muhammed joyfully expressed happiness for the mobilization in the State and thanked members of the party who came from the 16 local government areas, for the warm reception and hospitality, given to the Presidential Candidate and his entourage and equally assured Atiku, that Kwara State is for PDP. The State Party Chairman mentioned that Kwarans are tired of APC due to maladministration and promised to deliver PDP in all the elections come 2023.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyochia Ayu called on the people of Kwara state to come out and vote for Atiku Abubakar, who is known as the man that will unify the country and bring real positive change that will usher in prosperity for all.

In his goodwill message, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, thanked the People of Kwara State, for the rousing welcome accorded to them even as he appreciated the state for conducting a very well organized campaign rally.

The Sokoto State governor stated that the mammoth crowd at the campaign arena is a clear message to the APC in Kwara that PDP is reclaiming Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.

Tambuwal assured the people that Atiku will hit the ground running immediately he takes over power to recover Nigeria from insecurity, unemployment and bad economy and most importantly, he will unify the country. He therefore called on all Kwara people to vote massively for Atiku Abubakar and all PDP candidates in the forthcoming polls.

The Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, thanked the youth for standing strong for PDP in the state. Governor Emmanuel talked about the failure of APC in solving the multifaceted problems bedeviling the nation and assured the crowd that Atiku is here to rescue Nigeria and will usher in a new era of development, unity and progress.

The former Senate President who was equally a Governor in the State, Bukola Saraki praised the Almighty God for His mercy and reminded the people that 4 years ago, Atiku and his team were in Kwara for the Presidential campaign where he warned the people not to vote for APC if they don’t want hunger, insecurity and underdevelopment to continue.

Saraki charged the people to recover Nigeria by voting massively for Atiku. The former Senate President told the people that APC came to power with lies and propaganda and therefore called on all Kwarans, to put 2019 aside and face the new opportunity with determination and vote for the right man that will bring food to the table which he said is Atiku Abubakar.

Saraki boldly stated that now is the time to kick out incompetent party and charged all Kwarans to go back to the good old days of PDP.

In his goodwill message to the people of Kwara, the Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, thanked Kwarans for their massive support to Atiku and mentioned that PDP will win in all the six geopolitical zones in the country. Governor Okowa called on supporters to move to their local government areas and wards to mobilize more support for the PDP in order to rescue Nigeria.

In his message to the people of Kwara State, the former Vice President assured them that PDP has come to return Kwara to the mainstream of Nigerian Politics and therefore appealed for them to elect all PDP candidates from the President to the House of Assembly.

Atiku mentioned that he knows the problems of Kwara, being a connecting State between the North and South of the country. He frowned that all the infrastructures built in the State by the PDP have been allowed to dilapidate under the APC government. The PDP Presidential candidate promised that if elected in 2023, all the roads in Kwara will be repaired and youth unemployment must be addressed. Atiku promised to tackle insecurity head on and assured the people of Kwara that he will treat them well, if emerges the President of Nigeria, come 2023.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

November 24, 2022.