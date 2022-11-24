2023: S/SOUTH GOVERNORS MEET IN BAYELSA, RESTATE SUPPORT FOR ATIKU/OKOWA

Governors of the South South geo-political zone have re-affirmed their absolute support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, disclosed that speaking to newsmen in Government House, Yenagoa shortly after a meeting of four of the South-South governors, which included Okowa (Delta State), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa), on Wednesday, November 23, Okowa said the governors were determined to deliver their party in next year’s presidential election.

He said the issues involving their party’s G-5 Governors led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, were being addressed.

He assured that the PDP presidential candidate and the five other governors will meet soon.

His words: “We believe that we are one family. There are still issues and they are being attended to. Very soon there will be a meeting between the presidential candidate with the G-5 Governors.

“They are part of the family and we are not going to allow them go. So, obviously, everything is being put in place to reconcile all differences and move together as a family.”

Also speaking, Governor Douye Diri described the South-South as a stronghold of the PDP, assuring that the party will emerge victorious at all levels in next year’s general election.

He expressed delight over the unity and love among the governors of the region and expressed confidence that the differences in the party, which he described as family issues, will be resolved amicably.

Governor Diri thanked his colleagues for their support to the state during the recent floods, saying the people of the state will always be grateful to them.

He said: “I can only say on behalf of the government and the people of Bayelsa State, we appreciate the South-South governors.

“As my brother, the governor of Edo has stated, we are one. In the family there are always dispute. Those disputes do not separate us. We will resolve them and we continue to push on as one.

“South-South is a PDP region. South South is a place where no other party can contend except PDP. I assure you that in all the elections from the presidency to the governorship, the national assembly and the state assembly, PDP will again triumph.”

In his remarks, Governor Obaseki of Edo State said they were in the state to show support to the government and people of Bayelsa over the recent monster flood that ravaged the state.

He remarked that as a region, their support for the Atiku/Okowa ticket was sacrosanct and that they will do all within their powers to unite the party and go into the election as a strong and united zone.