DESOPADEC Reaffirms Commitment To Talent Development – Askia

Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, has reassured on its commitment to the development of talents among youths in its mandate area.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the commission, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, gave the assurance at the Grand Finale of the “DBS Song of the Year” event in Warri on Thursday.

Represented by Barrister Mrs Ewomazino Duku, Head of Legal Services, Askia said the commitment of the commission is in line with the youth development policy of the Delta State Government by which the state has empowered and lifted tens of thousands of youth in various business, vocational and career paths.

“Since 2015 when His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, mounted the saddle in providing leadership for our dear State, there has been deliberate efforts to upscale the endowments and talents of our youth in different and preferred skills sets and the impact on our human capital capacity has been increasingly tremendous,” he said.

“As a pro-people Commission, and inspired by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s leadership, we have also calibrated our empowerment programmes to support our youth in securing their future in various career paths.

“Our special and well structured vocational purpose vehicle known as the DESOPADEC Skills Academy, DSA, a non-formal skills acquisition programme in which trainees are exposed to a full six months coaching course in sundry fields such as Fashion and Design, Make Up and Beauty, Catering and Confectioneries, Welding and Fabrication, Electrical and Electronics Repairs, Tiling and Interlocking, amongst others, demonstrate our commitment to re-skilling our youths for a better life.”

Noting that the objective of DBS Song of the Year project is in consonance with the commission’s human capital development policy framework of building lives of tomorrow’s great leaders, and inspired that previous winners have continued to advance in the course of their musical career, he commended the organisers for a job well done and pledged that the commission will sustain the sponsorship of the programme.

“In the coming editions, we hope to increase the prize money alongside other rewards to encourage and stand with our youth. The essence is for them to remain gainfully occupied and stay off the destructive routes that appear to sway some of them.”

Ejebugor Oghene Ochuko who emerged winner of the 2022 DBS Song of the Year event carted home the N1m prize money as well as one-year sign up with Boon-Box Productions.

Edebiri Quinette and Okpala Elohor came second and third in the contest and took home N300,000 and N100,000 as well as sign on with Yoboy and Ebisco Studios, respectively.