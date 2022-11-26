2023: ATIKU UNVEILS PLAN TO REJIG NIGERIA’S ECONOMY, PROMISES TO ENSURE ENABLING ENVIRONMENT, INCENTIVES FOR MORE INVESTMENT IN OIL/GAS SECTOR

ATIKU UNVEILS PLANS TO REJIG THE NIGERIAN ECONOMY, PROMISES TO ENSURE AN ENABLING ENVIRONMENT AND INCENTIVES FOR MORE INVESTMENTS IN THE OIL AND GAS SECTOR

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming general elections, Atiku Abubakar today, showcased his dept of knowledge in resolving the numerous challenges affecting the country with strong response policies required to revive the Nigerian economy. Atiku made this submission in Lagos today, at an interactive session with the Business Dialogue Stakeholders Forum, held in Eko Hotels.

At the session were members of the PDP presidential campaign council, corporate icons, business moguls and captains of industries, including: Jim Ovia, Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Oba Otudeko, Peter Okocha, Aig Imokhuede, Asue Ighodalo among others.

In his opening remarks, the former vice-president enumerated his perspectives on the Nigerian economy, by making references to the GDP third quarter report and the recent publication on the nation’s poverty index, noting how fragile the Nigerian economy has become, as we are currently facing acute fiscal challenges.

The Wazirin of Adamawa in the question and answer session took time to explain his views on a wide range of issues, ranging from insecurity, monetary policy, power, manufacturing, unemployment and Agriculture.

In the Oil and Gas sector, the PDP presidential flag bearer observed that the current regime did not have the necessary policy framework that will enhance performance in that sector, which should have improved revenue for the country.

If elected President come 2023, Atiku promised to ensure an investment friendly policy, with a strong legislative framework that will provide security with reasonable incentives that will attract much needed investments from the IOCs.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

November 26, 2022.