PLWD’s Ukwuani Endorse PDP, As Senatorial Chairman Charge members To Maintain Supremacy of Party

OBIARUKU/Nigeria: The People Living With Disability, PLWD, Ukwuani Chapter has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and are ready to work for the success of the party in the 2023 General Election.

The group made this known at the final tour of the ward-to-ward campaign in the Local Government Area, today, Friday, 25th of November, 2022 in Obiaruku.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman, Mr. Goddie Ofili said the they took the decision after much reflection, on what the party, and the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had done for the group.

Mr. Ofili, stated that the Government of PDP, had been so maginamous to the welfare and needs of people living with disability, such as the empowerment of members and medical attention.

He stated that the Government had never neglected the group, which gave them enough reason to support the party, and its candidates in the next election.

He assured the party and its leadership in Ukwuani and the State, to have confidence in them, as they will not fail but deliver.

“We the members of Peoples Living With Disability, PLWD, in Ukwuani Local Government Area are for the PDP, as we had benefited much from the party.”

“The Party, and the Government under Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had always remembered us, as our welfare, and that of our families is always taken care of.”

“Have confidence in us, our members, families, and friends will vote for the party at all levels. We are for PDP, and we will continue to support PDP. All our votes, and those of our families and friends are for PDP at all levels.”

Addressing the Ward members at the Wards visited, the Delta North Chairman of the Party, Elder Moses Iduh, charged the members to maintain the supremacy of the party in their various Wards.

He said that the only way they can make things work again in Nigeria is to vote out the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, which can only be done by first obtaining their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs and use it during the election.

He charged them to go and start the campaign as the elections had started.

“I have seen we are very present here; I charge you to ensure we maintain our party supremacy here. It is very important we do so.”

“We are here not to campaign, but to tell you as PDP members that we have to change the All Progressive Congress, APC government and bring in a better Government for our people.”

“We can only do this through our votes which we can achieve if we have our PVCs. I charge you therefore to go and get your PVCs, to vote for our candidates and our party.”

“Use it to vote for a batter Nigeria. For all PDP candidates at all levels. The PDP is the only better party in the upcoming election.”

“Also, I have to remind you, the campaign has started, so, as we leave here you have to individually start the campaign. Talk to your wards, family members, and friends.” He stated.

The Coordinator of the Campaign Council in the Local Government Area, Sir Fidelis Tilije, and all the Ward Chairmen however assured that the party, has secured all the votes in the area.

The campaign trail which visited Ward 5, Eziokpor, Ward 6, Ezhionum, Ward 8, Umuebu, Ward 9, Obiaruku, and Ward 10, Obiaruku has the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor C. Ochor, The Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sir Monday Onyeme, Senatorial Candidate Prince Ned Nwoko, Hon of Representatives Candidate, Nnamdi Ezechi, House of Assembly Candidate, Mr. Chukwudi Dafe, the State Secretary of the party, Engr. Dan Ossai, the Commissioner for Works, Chief Festus Ochonogor, Former member of the House of Assembly, Dr. Alphonsus Ojo, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, and Chief Godswill Obielum were in attendance.