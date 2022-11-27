NIGERIAN MARKET LEADERS PLEDGE LOYALTY TO OMU ANIOMA

– By Patrick Ochei

The National Association of Traders and Market Leaders of Nigeria (NATMAL) has pledged unalloyed loyalty to the leadership of Omu Anioma and by extension, all other Omus in Anioma Nation, as custodians of the market.

The Market Leaders from various states of the Federation, who were led by their National President, Hon Chief Mrs. Chinwe Monu-Olarewaju on a courtesy visit to the Palace of Omu Anioma in Okpanam community of Oshimili North LGA, Delta State, on Wednesday 23rd November, 2022, described the institution of Omu as not only unique but key in the affairs of the market within the Anioma extraction of Nigeria.

The National President of the Association, who was a former Oshimili South Local Government Chairman, House of Assembly member and Commissioner for Commerce, was brief but direct in her address before Omu Anioma, reeling out her 6-point agenda on how to reposition the Association of Traders and Market Leaders of Nigeria.

While presenting the certificate of incorporation of the Association with CAC and briefing on the subsequent registration with the European Union, Hon. Olarewaju posited that she has decided to upgrade the market into e-commerce by digitising trading in Nigeria to meet global standards of doing business.

Her words, “We can’t embark on all of these policy agenda without recognising the place of Omu Anioma in the system of market and as a juggernaut in the organised private sector. We know your capacity as a leader in the Chamber Movement in line with your impeccable achievements in corporate business and consultancy.

“As an Omu, we have come, being carefully mindful of your role in market leadership. Your place as far as market is concerned, is very unique and powerful. It is not like that in other places, and so, I have come with the Executive members of the council to appreciate this unique system of administering the market in Anioma.

“We want to engender leadership in our time. We want to make a difference. But we have to learn and follow laid down procedures in order to do it better. However, we cannot go into the market here without the permission of the Omu. That’s why we are here, and I have no doubt in me that these galaxy of men and women will leave here today better informed and spurred to work harder. Thank you Your Majesty for this unique audience to listen to us and give us your blessing, we count it a privileged honour”, Hon. Olarewaju submitted.

In addition to the address of the Association’s President, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Traders and Market Leaders, Prince David Iweta eulogized Omu Dunkwu for being a woman of power and authority.

He said before Omu Dunkwu ascended the throne of Omu, she was a very dynamic mother with beauty and brain, adding that she turned the chamber movement around in her days as a leader.

In her usual signature smiles when responding to comments made about her, Obi Martha Dunkwu said she was indeed very proud of Hon. Olarewaju and Prince Iweta and can never take them for granted.

She specifically described Olarewaju as a woman of capacity, saying it was a great honour for the Association of Traders and Market Leaders to choose an Anioma daughter who is intellectually savvy and resilient to lead as National President.

Omu Dunkwu congratulated Olarewaju for the registration of the Association with the Corporate Affairs Commission, maintaining that the group has got credible identity to take with them wherever they go to.

She promised to give them all necessary support and assistance to enable them operate seamlessly in the market.

Moreover, she commended the National Secretary of the Association, Alhaji Idowu Alonge for the cordial synergy between him and the National President and of course, his dedication to the course of the Association, advising both to keep it at that in the interest of unity and progress of the Association at all levels.

Some of the Omus who were present during the visit were HRH Omu Lobe Nokwaba (Omu of Ukala), HRH Omu Barr. Queensly Uzoka (Omu of Obomkpa) and Ochendo Omu Edith Rafua (Omu of Ogwashi-Uku).