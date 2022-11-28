Nyityo, Mbadugha, Tomori, Abolagba, Epochi-Olise, Johngold, Others Emerge, As UIAA Elects New Worldwide Executive Members

– By ABEL JOHNGOLD ORHERUATA

Prof. Saawua Gabriel Nyityo, former Head of History Dept. Benue State University and the immediate past Secretary of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, UIAA Worldwide, has emerged as the new president of the Association.

Prof. Nyityo emerged at the UIAA Worldwide Biennial Election Congress, which held on Saturday, 26 November, 2022, at the international conference center, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), is the umbrella body of all graduates of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan and as part of this year’s convention, a new set of officers were elected and subsequently sworn-in, to steer the ship of the association for a two-year tenure, with Prof Nyityo as the head of the new executive team.

Also elected into the Executive Committee are Fidelis Mbadugha Esq, 1st Vice President, Joseph Akaanan, 2nd Vice President, Prof. Abolagba Joel, 3rd Vice President. While Dr. Sarah Akintola was elected Secretary worldwide.

Other members who got on the Executive Committee were Chief C Uchemadu Abosi as 1st Assistant Secretary, Daniel Oghoghovbe, 2nd Assistant Secretary, Dr. (Mrs.) Oyinade Tomori, Worldwide Treasurer and Dr. (Mrs.) Ruth Epochi-Olise, Financial Secretary.

The new Executive Committee also includes Comrade Abel Johngold Orheruata as Worldwide Publicity Secretary of the Association, Prof. Helen Adebola, Social Secretary and Ben Chuks Udoh Esq. as Legal Adviser. While Mr. Adewale Alao, Comrade Christian Purity Obileri and Mr. Patrick Oyameda were elected Ex-Officio members of the new Worldwide UIAA Exco.

The Oath of office was administered on the newly elected and returned executive members by Barrister Eleri Maurice, during the swearing–in ceremony.

In his maiden speech as the new President of UIAA worldwide, Prof. Nyityo, commended his predecessors, Prof. Elsie Adewoye, Chief Dr. Kemi Emina, Dr. Nathaniel Merenu and Hyacinth Kyaagba, for the great work done to uplift UIAA.

While also commending Distinguished Senator Jonathan Zwingina and other members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and college of past Presidents, Prof. Nyityo appreciated UItes for keeping faith with the Association and appealed to all UI graduates to join the Alumni wherever they are, since the Association has branches all over the world.

The Benue born Professor of History thanked the alumni for their support and called for a united front and support from every member, stating that the new executive committee will exemplify inclusion, development and expansion in the quest to reposition the alumni association.

Earlier, Senator Jonathan Zwingina, who presided over the Election Congress, on behalf of the other members of the BoT, called on the teeming members of the Association to rally round the newly inaugurated executive members by giving all necessary support.

While saying that the Election Congress was held within the ambience of the UIAA Constitution’s guidelines, Zwingina thanked the BoT Chairman, Dr. Michael Omolayole, who consulted with other members to appoint him as BoT member to preside and supervise the conduct of the Congress.

“It’s a privilege for me to be selected by members of the BoT to preside over this event”, he said.

Sen. Zwingina equally commended Dr. Kemi Emina for his devotion to the Association, which he said extended also to Prof. Elsie Adewoye and charged Prof. Nyityo to follow the footsteps of his predecessors in raising the ladder of the Association.

“Please learn from the good example of the two immediate past presidents of the Association. Dr. Kemi Emina worked hard and attracted laudable projects to the University. Surpass your predecessors and know that you are leading a group that’s passionate about their alma mater”, the former Nigeria Senate Leader stated.

He further encouraged the new UIAA President to always respect and relate with the authority of the University of Ibadan and charged the University management to maintain the projects that have been attracted and handed over to the school.

Some past presidents of the Association, including Mr. Hyacinth Kyaagba, Dr. Nathaniel Merenu, Chief Dr. Kemi Emina and Prof. Elsie Olufunke Adewoye who attended the event, in their separate statements, prayed for Nyityo to surpass their achievements, even as they advised the new executive members to emphasize on open door policy and good team work.

Other notable alumni of the University, including Dr. Michael Omolayole, Dr. Cicilia Ibru, Senator George Akume among others, monitored the Election Congress via zoom.

The new executive committee will steer the affairs of the Alumni Association for the next two years.