2023: ACCORD DRAGS RIVERS GOVT TO COURT OVER THREAT TO SEAL OFF PARTY OFFICE

ACCORD DRAGS RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT TO COURT OVER THREAT TO SEAL OFF PARTY OFFICE

The Accord in Rivers State has filed a legal action in court against the Rivers State Government seeking an injunction restraining the government and or its agents from enforcing its threat to seal off the State Secretariat of the party.

Accord is seeking to nullify the Discontinuation Notice served on the party by the Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The party is also seeking a declaration that the Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development lacks the power under the law to seal off the party’s state secretariat.

Other reliefs sought by Accord are a declaration that the use of the building for party office is not a violation of the Land (Fees) Regulation 2010 and the Executive Order 22 of the Rivers State Government.

Accord therefore prays the court to set aside the Discontinuation Notice issued to it by the Rivers State Government, for being unconstitutional and unlawful. The party is asking for ten million naira damages against the defendants.

Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo

Director, Media and Communication

Dumo Lulu-Briggs Governorship Campaign Council

29/11/22