Rivers 2023: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, ACCORD MEMBERS, JOIN PST. DAKORU TO DEDICATE CAMPAIGN TO GOD, AT RCCG

DEDICATION OF CAMPAIGN TEAM: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS, GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE OF ACCORD JOINS PST DAVID DAKORU TO DEDICATE HIS CAMPAIGN TEAM TO GOD, AT RCCG.

As widely accepted and believed that a NAME can be said to either mar or make a man, so has success become the daily favour that has come upon Accord, especially, the Rivers Accord.

You will recall that Accord is the only party whose name is founded in the Holy Book, and the context it is founded is within the realm of unity and progress. Clearly, it is for this reason that Rivers Accord having birthed by Divinity has become a success and has always put God first in all that it does. As a party, we have in Accordance with the word of God in Proverbs 16:3, “Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and he will establish your plans”, waited for divine instructions before making a move.

It’s in this regard that all that Rivers Accord has done and will do, are all proceeds from the Almighty God, even in the decisions the Party has taken so far.

So, on Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Accord Rivers Governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who is the father of the party in the State, who has always set an exemplary right path for the party, alongside the deputy Governorship candidate, Hilda Tambari Dedam and other candidates and party faithfuls, joined the candidate representing the good people of PHALGA constituency 2, Rivers State House of Assembly, Pastor David Dakoru, as he dedicates his campaign team to God, at RCCG, City of Joy Parish, Rivers Province 14 Headquarters.

It was a glorious moment before the Almighty God, as the entire Church lifted up holy hands in heartfelt prayers, worship and praises to the Almighty, for Rivers Accord and her candidates, dedicated the Pastor David’s campaign team, and ushered all to definite victory come 2023.

Because the Rivers Accord has always been led by God in all of its decisions and strategies, and not relied on her own political sagacity, Victory is certain.

The Accord Rivers Guber candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, captured the dedication ceremony on his verified social media handles thus:

Alongside my Deputy, Princess Mrs Hilda Tambari Dedam and a host of entourage, I joined Pastor David Dakoru, the Rivers State House of Assembly Candidate representing PHALGA constituency 2 under Rivers Accord to dedicate his campaign to God at the Redemeed Christian Church of God, City of Joy Parish, Rivers Province 14 Headquarters.

It was a service of intense thanksgiving and praise to God for the victory he is set to grant Rivers Accord in the forthcoming elections. God Almighty be forever glorified.

To God be the Glory.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

29/11/2022..