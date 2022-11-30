2023: ATIKU VOWS TO PAY SPECIAL ATTENTION IN EDUCATION, YOUTH EMPOWERMENT, AS PDP CAMPAIGN TRAIN LANDS IN ONDO

ATIKU VOWS TO PAY SPECIAL ATTENTION IN EDUCATION AND YOUTH EMPOWERMENT AS THE PDP CAMPAIGN TRAIN LANDS IN ONDO

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming general elections Atiku Abubakar, at his Campaign rally in Akure, the Ondo State capital today, vowed to pay special attention in education and youth empowerment if voted into power come 2023.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of party faithful, stakeholders and supporters who trooped out in their numbers to welcome him, his campaign team and the entire National working committee members of the party, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign council, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State thanked the people of Ondo state for their overwhelming support to the party and charged them to vote massively for Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 Presidential election.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, while addressing the crowd, called on the people of Ondo state to stand for Atiku Abubakar, whom he mentioned as the only candidate with vast experience, capacity and willingness to unify the country, rescue and restore the much desired hope our embattled nation so much desired at this time.

The national Chairman of the party, Senator Iorchia Ayu assured the excited crowd that PDP will bring back prosperity, security of lives and property, employment and social development of the country if voted into power in the next general elections.

Prior to the arrival of the Presidential Candidate and his entourage, the M. K. O Abiola Democratic Park ground for the rally was filled to capacity with artists and various speakers that took turns to entertain the tumultuous crowd, by eulogizing the virtues of the Wazirin Adamawa, with major highlights on his contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria’s democracy.

Present at the occasion were notable party chieftains including Otunba Fasewe, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Theodore Orji, the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Adolphus Wabara, former Senate President and Chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the newly sworn in governor of Osun State amongst others.

Addressing the crowd, the former Vice President and the Presidential Candidate thanked the people of Ondo State for their support and solidarity and expressed appreciation for their patience and warm reception.

Atiku stated that his choice to flag off his southwest presidential campaign in Ondo State was quite deliberate, noting that Ondo was the state that gave the party the highest vote in the zone in 2019 presidential election.

He pledged to fight insecurity across the country, rehabilitate the federal roads and infrastructures in Ondo state, if elected president in 2023. Atiku promised increased funding for education and will set aside the sum of $10 billion for MSME funding and youth empowerment programs.

AbdulRasheeth Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

November 30, 2022.