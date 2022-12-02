2023: ATIKU ENJOINS NIGERIAN YOUTH TO PERSEVERE, REMAIN FOCUSED; DECRIES THE POOR STATE OF EDUCATION IN COUNTRY, PLEDGES TO REVERSE UGLY TREND

ATIKU ENJOINS THE NIGERIAN YOUTH NOT TO GIVE UP BUT TO PERSEVERE AND REMAIN FOCUSED

• Decries the poor state of education in the country and pledges To reverse the ugly trend.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, today continued his nationwide consultation and stakeholders’ engagement by engaging the youth in a town hall meeting tagged-Atiku Youth Town Hall Meeting, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking at the occasion, the Wazirin Adamawa gave an inspirational story of how he moved from obscurity to limelight and urged the youth not to give up but to persevere, even in the current challenges facing our nation by being focused.

At the the townhall engagement, which was filled up with Nigerian youths coming from different backgrounds, including experts and professionals in different fields, the PDP standard bearer spoke openly about the poor state of the nation’s educational system and pledged to reverse the ugly trend if elected into power in the next election. Atiku promised to ensure youth empowerment, effective mentoring and capacity building which will equip the youth for the challenges ahead.

During the question and answer session, Atiku responded on a wide range of issues, ranging from the current state of insecurity, economy, corruption, education, Agriculture etcetera.

Atiku reiterated that securing the country remains a cardinal point of his agenda as contained in his manifesto document. The former Vice President stated that he will not only make a substantial increase in the number of policemen in the country but will improve their condition of service. On the issue of state police, Atiku stated that the modalities for its estabishment will be worked out for it not to be highjacked as an oppressive tool by the state governors.

In an opening remarks from Dr Ahmed Adamu, who is one of the organizers of the program, he metioned that Atiku may not be an expert in every field but has the rare qualities to identify talents that will be highly productive for the country. He expressed confidence in the former vice-president’s committment to work with the youth in his mission to secure, unify and develop the country.

AbdulRasheed Shehu

Special Assistant to H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON

(Broadcast Media)

December 1, 2022.