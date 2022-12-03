2023: DOGARA, NORTHERN RELIGIOUS LEADERS ENDORSE ATIKU

The Northern Leaders Consultative Forum has endorsed Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group comprises Christian and Muslim religious and political leaders in the north — including Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the house of representatives.

The group endorsed Abubakar on Friday at a media conference in Abuja, following the adoption of a report by its technical criteria committee.

The report was presented by Simon Achuba, former deputy governor of Kogi state.

The group said after evaluation of all the presidential candidates, Abubakar is “the best”.

“It is evident that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is heading for implosion and extinction; hence, it cannot be the party for now and in the future, because of its rejection to embrace inclusiveness in a diverse country like Nigeria. After the 2023 elections, APC may be dead and buried as a political party,” the report reads.

“While the duo (NNPP and LP) may emerge as strong contenders in the political arena in the future, from all indications, PDP appears to be the best option to adopt and support.

“All it takes is to sustain and tackle some of the problems and challenges this country is facing.

“Certainly, with proper consultations and inclusive appointments, which is mindful of the federal character principle with a sincere consideration of diverse issues such as religious affiliation, geographical location, and ethnic identity, which many believe will enhance justice, fairness and equity, after a careful evaluation of all the issues highlighted above, we hereby recommend the adoption of the PDP to all lovers of democracy in Nigeria for the 2023 presidential election.”

The report was put to a voice vote by Dogara and was unanimously adopted by the members.

The group added that it will discuss its adoption of Abubakar with the PDP to get the “necessary assurance from the party (PDP) to run an all-inclusive government”.

The development comes days after Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), endorsed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Members of a group of northern Christians in the APC led by Lawal had, however, distanced themselves from the LP emdorsement and said the former SGF spoke for himself.

Lawal and Dogara had supported Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, until the latter picked Kashim Shettima, a fellow Muslim, as his running mate.