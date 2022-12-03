ELUMELU IS A STAR THAT SHINES BRIGHTER AMONG STARS – Omu Anioma

– By Patrick Ochei

The cerebral mother of Anioma Nation, Omu Anioma and Nneoha, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu has said that she couldn’t find a proper English word to describe the person of the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu; however, she eulogized him as a star that shines brighter amongst many other stars.

She made the statement when members of the Project Monitoring Team of the State came visiting to ascertain the level of progress of the Constituency project the lawmaker has sited in her Palace.

Omu Dunkwu who was exceedingly excited receiving the Team, pronounced more blessings on Elumelu while praying to God to continue to grant him victory in all his political endeavours.

According to Omu Dunkwu, “I am the wrong person anybody can come to speak ill of Elumelu to, or even come to campaign to over the same office. On this one, everybody knows that I am biased. I am blunt about my full support for Elumelu to return to the National Assembly to continue with his quality representation. I am saying this because I am a pragmatist.

“Without any equivocation, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu is the best man for the office of the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, and he has my vote already to go back. We will use our influence to garner support and mobilize votes for him. This is because he has done well as a politician and he has done well as a highly achieved person on individual scale.

“What he is doing is uncommon kindness. And it is said that of all the virtues, the best is kindness. He is not even exhibiting what he has done, it is us that he has touched with his political benevolence that should promote his good deeds.

“This is the kind of person we need at the House of Representatives at this time and going forward, every other person can wait until when he is done. I will continue to let the world know about him and what he is doing with his constituency projects.

“Who am I to deserve a 6-Bedroom Duplex as a Constituency Project of the Minority Leader in my residential arm of the Palace? This is because, he is a child that understands tradition and values culture. What he is doing is monumental and something never thought of.

“With all due respect, I love him as a son and one who is proudly Anioma. He has given respect to me and many other Traditional Rulers in Aniocha/Oshimili that he is building structures for in their Palaces. And on behalf of all our fathers, I pray that victory will continue to be his portion, even as God’s grace and mercy and the spirit of our Ancestors continue to guide, protect and deliver him from all evils”, Omu prayed.

The Project Monitoring Team was led by the Senior Special Assistant on Project Monitoring, Madam Bridget Modebe.

However, speaking on behalf of the Team was Engr. Modungwo Augustine, who commended Omu Anioma for being a true mother and one respected across the shores of Nigeria.

He informed her of their mission, which was to inspect the ongoing building project in her Palace, but however, they decided to check on her to receive her blessings as they tour the Constituency Projects of the Minority Leader across Aniocha/Oshimili.

At the end of the inspection at the building site, the Team was satisfied that the contractor was doing a good job. They left enthusiastic of the warm reception of Omu Dunkwu, assuring her they would always come to tap from her wealth of knowledge.