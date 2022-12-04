2023: UDUAGHAN HOSTS BURUTU PDP; ASSURES PARTY UNITY, RECONCILIATION BEFORE ELECTIONS

Immediate Past Governor of Delta and Chieftain of the party, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, hosted leaders and party faithful from Burutu LGA at his GRA Warri residence, as part of his peace move to reconcile aggrieved members of the PDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A report by L. Monoyo Edon, Media Assistant to His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, disclosed that while addressing the gathering, Dr. Uduaghan used his humble political journey as an illustration, that God can pick anybody despite our preferences to fill in any position. He agreed that qualification can give an advantage but it is not the only determinant because all power belongs to God.

Admittedly, the former Governor said it is always painful when one loses a contest but the reality is that there are always winners and losers in every contest, even as he maintained that the attitude of the winners can make all the differences, either preventing people from leaving a party or further causing polarization as is evident in the many fallouts from the party primaries.

But he assured that before the elections, the big PDP family will be united because there has been progress in the peace moves across the state and while tasking all those who clinched party tickets across all levels to reach out to their opponents, advised that a simple phone call or visit will calm aggrieved hearts because everyone spent money.

The leader of Delta South also used the opportunity to appeal to all those aggrieved not to leave or work against the party assuring that the position might reach them in the next contest because politics is a very slippery venture.