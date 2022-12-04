2023: UDUAGHAN VISITS OBOREVWORI, REAFFIRMS SUPPORT; CHARGES DELTANS TO FULLY EMBRACE ATIKU/OKOWA PRES. TICKET

Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the Immediate Past Governor of Delta State and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, on Saturday evening, November 3, 2022, paid a courtesy call on Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O Oborevwori, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Gubernatorial Candidate of the PDP, who is also touted by party faithful and majority of Deltans, as the incoming Governor of Delta State.

A report by L. Monoyo Edon, Media Assistant to Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, disclosed that the former Delta Governor who went in the company of Delta South PDP officials and candidates for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, said the visit is to further show his support for Rt. Hon. Oborevwori’s candidacy and squash whatever rumour making the rounds that him and his leader, former Governor Chief James Ibori, are quarreling over his latest show of solidarity for Oborevwori.

He said, “I wasn’t under any form of compulsion to support you. I am at a stage in my life where I do things based on my conviction. The Supreme Court has ratified your candidacy and gave you the go-ahead to campaign. So we are all out to support you. You’re the candidate who has been subjected to court processes the most in Delta. I was the sitting Governor who had been taken to court the most. So we share something in common.

“I declare today again to stand behind you and every PDP candidate in the forthcoming elections”.

After the reassurance, Dr. Uduaghan quickly added a warning that there are landmines ahead which the candidate should be cautious about.

“There is still a lot to be done before the elections. You need to pass through the heat you’re passing through now in order to be Governor. God has blessed you. Don’t take it for granted. Hold him close because there are bumpier hurdles ahead.”

The former Governor used the opportunity to address his relationship with the leader of the Delta PDP and father of the Ibori Political Dynasty, Chief James Ibori.

“Chief Ibori and I are not quarreling over this matter. He has accepted my latest decision to support you. He may publicly declare his stance soon and I know he loves the party more than all of us.”

He also spared a word for party faithfuls. “If you say you’re behind somebody, stay there. If you think you will remain in the PDP and be working for a candidate of another party, in no time, you will be found out. You will not be trusted by those whom you betray your party for. Please if you’re here, stay here because politics is a very slippery venture.”

He charged everyone to support the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ticket even more vigorously as they support the Speaker.

“I want to plead that the issue of our party’s Presidential ticket be taken seriously like the Governorship. The Vice-Presidential candidate -Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is the first person from our state who has achieved this feat. Hate him or like him, he is a Deltan. Let us support him. His emergence will be to all of our interests.”

An elated Sheriff Oborevwori in his response, thanked Dr. Uduaghan overwhelmingly for paying him this visit and declared that the visit is a “great show of love” from his leader and former Governor, even as he revealed that he has been trying to be the first to come visit Dr. Uduaghan but was beaten to it by his big-hearted leader.

“Your Excellency, Your name has been trending in the media because of your recent decision. Another move that struck my heart was when you went to your LGA and Ward to campaign 5/5 for us. This is very dear to me. I am happy that you’re campaigning for your brother Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. I am not the most qualified but I believe it is the will of God. My life’s story is like that of David in the Bible. I appreciate you for believing in our 5/5 and also reaching out to people to ensure that the party puts up a united front ahead of the elections.

“I am a man with excessive local content. That was one of the reasons you appointed me Special Adviser in your administration. I have said this severally but let me say it before you sir. Raising the hand of someone who contested against your daughter is very moving to me. You have shown us that we should not sacrifice the general interest of the party for personal interest. You will be remembered by history for a long long time”.

He concluded by giving a hint about his agenda for Deltans.

“My M.O.R.E Agenda is my social contract with Deltans. Amongst all the candidates, I am the one that is in-tune with the ordinary people. I don’t believe in talking too much but I will do what will directly impact the lives of the people. I am a Warri man to the core. I live amongst the ordinary people and so I know their pains very well. I want to be a servant leader.

“We are very happy having you with us sir,” he concluded.