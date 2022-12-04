UIAA Congratulates Emina On Emergence As CAANU Vice-Chairman

The University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), has congratulated Chief (Dr.) Kemi Emina, over his emergence as Vice-chairman of Conference of Alumni Associations of Nigeria Universities (CAANU), South-West zone.

The felicitation was contained in a congratulatory message signed by Prof. Saawua Nyityo, President, UIAA Worldwide and made available to newsmen on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Prof. Nyityo said Dr. Emina’s epochal emergence has already engendered fond memories that would not only linger in the hearts of many, but would serve as a bold statement of the commitment and determination by CAANU, to consolidate on the uncommon transformation and unity of purpose, which will define the Association, going forward.

Nyityo equally declared that UIAA had no doubt that Dr. Emina, a former president of UIAA worldwide, would make CAANU proud, due to his outstanding successes when he held sway at the helm of the Association’s affairs.

While noting that the Odi-Ega 1 of Ebu Kingdom in Delta State is a mercurial leader who has accomplished so much in UIAA, Nyityo advised Dr. Emina thus: “Please let your experiences at UIAA be your key to success in your services at CAANU.

“UIAA prepared you to meet new challenges with flexibility and confidence and Alumni services, as you already know, exist to help us fraternize and learn from each other”.

The new UIAA worldwide President then prayed for and wished Dr. Kemi Emina well in his new position, as he strives for excellent delivery of transformational leadership.

The former two tenure President of UIAA worldwide was elected on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at the CAANU Quarterly Meeting held in Kano, Kano State.