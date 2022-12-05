2023: TONY NWAKA EMBARKING ON JOURNEY IN VAINGLORY, PRIDE THAT PRECEDES FALL – Delta PDP Campaign Council

PRESS RELEASE

5th December, 2022

TONY NWAKA’S JOURNEY IN VAINGLORY AND PRIDE THAT PRECEDES THE FALL

The attention of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has been called to the effusions by one Tony Nwaka, Ph.D, the candidate of the feeble and futile All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking to represent the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency in the House of Representatives in 2023.

A statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, Deputy Director, Media, and Publicity Committee, Delta State PDP Campaign Council stated that the party would have ignored the childishly silly and excessive boastfulness of Tony Nwaka about his personal abilities and achievements, but thought it necessary to respond for the sake of those who may have been taken in by the error and false presentation.

The intervention is also to deflate the puerile assertions and invectives thrown against the person of Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the effective Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, the pride of Aniocha/Oshimili and PDP in the Green Chambers, and the party’s candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 elections.

It is important to let Tony Nwaka know that nobody is against his right to seek to contest for the election to represent the people of Aniocha/Oshimili in the House of Representatives. Of course, he is already the candidate of the lackluster and wicked APC, otherwise referred to as the proverbial ‘Bad Drug” that has thrown this nation into negativities in all ramifications from which the PDP seeks to rescue and reset Nigeria. But we ask him to go out there and campaign, rather than indulge in an exercise of vainglory, deceptively woven to goodwill the people.

The Delta PDP calls on Tony Nwaka to back down from his high horse of futile academic exercise that is not a prerequisite for winning elections. It is mindless of him to want to destroy Ndudi Elumelu, whose good works remain sweet-smelling savour before the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili by pandering to base and irresponsible sentiments.

Which ideas does Tony Nwaka of APC have that he wants to offer? Is it the idea of one from a political party that has been acknowledged by Nigerians and Deltans in particular, as a party of liars and political deceits? Or is it an idea of one from a political party that has set Nigeria on a downward spin? Where was Tony Nwaka when his ruling party unsettled the good people of Nigeria by afflicting them with poverty, so much so that the nation has now become the poverty capital of the world? Through unmitigated cluelessness, the economic prosperity of Nigeria has been thrown overboard by the APC Federal Government, and here is someone claiming he has ideas to give to the people of Aniocha/Oshimili when he could not give his ill-informed party the idea to stimulate this country and put her on the path of economic growth?

Let’s ask Tony Nwaka what idea has he given to his ruling party to ease the insecurity situation in the country, as well as make the farms less harmful a place to go to by farmers?

Nigerians have rejected APC and all its candidates, beginning with the sick Presidential candidate, Tony Nwaka for their cluelessness. So, have the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency rejected Tony Nwaka.

For the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the PDP candidate for the 2023 election, like the good wine, he does not need to be bushed. His antecedents in good representation over the years, with tangible and verifiable results speaks volumes about his acceptability by the people.

Tony Nwaka should not seek to hypnotize the people with his unproductive sweet tongue; we challenge him to go to the polls, where Ndudi Elumelu, his Achilles’ heel is waiting to give him a resounding defeat and fall.

PDP! Power to the people!!

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza.

Deputy Director/Secretary,

Media and Publicity Committee,

Delta State PDP Campaign Council.