Delta PDP Guber Candidate, Oborevwori, Congratulates UPU New PG, Others; Tasks Exco On Urhobo Unity, Devt.

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, has congratulated the newly elected President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) world-wide, Chief (Barrister) Ese Gam Owe and other members of the national executive.

In a congratulatory message contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, ;the Gubernatorial Candidate also used the opportunity to task the newly elected national executive on the unity and development of the Urhobo Nation.

The Speaker also applauded the outgone national executive led by Olorogun Moses Taiga for his laudable accomplishments .

He noted that as a foremost socio-cultural organisation in the country, UPU has successfully conducted it national Congress without rancour and bickering, advising others to emulate the UPU example.

The Speaker, who is also the Deputy National Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, enjoined the Eku-born new President General, UPU world-wide, Chief (Barrister) Ese Gam Owe and his Exco to hit the ground running with his peace and development initiatives.

He advised the new national executive to carry everybody along in their plans to ensure fairness and equity and as well build bridges of good neighbourliness with other ethnic nationalities.

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate also congratulated other elected national officers which include, Barr. Isaac Itebu, 1st Deputy President General; Chief Abel Opuidi, 2nd Deputy PG; Chief Ominimini, 3rd Deputy President General.

Others include Barrister David Esiekpe, National Secretary and Chief (Mrs.) Eunice Okoh, National Treasurer.

The Speaker wished the newly elected national officers divine wisdom in piloting the affairs of the union and a successful tenure.