2023: VICTORY FOR ACCORD, AS COURT STRIKES OUT PDP SUIT

ACCORD CASE UPDATE 06/12/22

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt today has struck out the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against INEC & the Gubernatorial Candidate of Accord, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs seeking to disqualify Accord and its candidate.from contesting the forthcoming governorship election.

The Court found merit in the Preliminary Objections raised by the Defendants (Accord and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs) and further held than it had no Jurisdiction to entertain the suit, in line with a recent judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting in the Lagos Division to the effect that a political partiy has no legal standing to sue another party in respect of pre-election matters.

The court also maintained the same position that it has no jurisdiction in a similar suit filed by PDP against all the Candidates of Accord for elections into the National Assembl in the forthcoming general elections.

Iniruo Wills Esq.

Spokesperson, Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign Council.

06/12/22