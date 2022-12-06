2023: VICTORY FOR ACCORD AS SUIT BY PDP HAS BEEN STRUCK OUT

PRESS RELEASE!!!

VICTORY FOR ACCORD AS SUIT BY PDP HAS BEEN STRUCK OUT.

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt today Tuesday 06/12/22 has struck out suit by the People’s Democratic Party challenging the eligibility of Accord, it’s Governorship Candidate and running mate to contest the 2023 general elections in Rivers State for lack of jurisdiction.

Presiding Judge, Justice STEPHEN DAYLOP-PAM in a separate suit also struck out PDP suit against all the national Assembly candidates of Accord for lack of jurisdiction.

Justice DAYLOP-PAM based his judgment on the recent decision of appeal court in Lagos and Rivers State which revealed that no court has jurisdiction to hear a case file by another political party bothering on internal party affairs.

The judge did not bother to go into the merits of the case but insisted that any attempt by him to interfere in the matter after appellate court had taken decision on the similar matter will amount to him been tagged a rascal. It is on this premise he upheld the objections of the Counsels to ACCORD and struck out the suits by PDP.

Nia’Bari Fakae

SA Media, Dumo Lulu-Briggs

06/12/22