BREAKING NEWSRIVERS 2023: RIVERS ACCORD GETS VICTORY FOR RIVERS STATE AND FOR DEMOCRACY

You will recall that the Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had taken the Rivers Accord, its Governorship candidate, Deputy Governorship candidate and all National Assembly candidates to court, challenging their eligibility to run for the 2023 general elections, and seeking their disqualification on the grounds that they did not comply with the provisions of the 2022 electoral ACT

However, Today, Tuesday, 06/11/2022, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out all suits filed by the People’s Democratic party for lack of jurisdiction.

In his wisdom, Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam based his judgment on the recent decision of appeal court in Lagos and Rivers State which revealed that no court has jurisdiction to hear a case filed by another political party bothering on internal party affairs. The judge who didn’t bother to go into the nitty-gritty of the matter stressed that any attempt by him to interfere in the matter after the appellate court had taken decision on the similar matter will amount to him been tagged a rascal. It was in this thought that the court found merit in the preliminary objections raised by the counsels to Accord

The Rivers Accord with all sense of humility believes that, the Victory as gotten today is not a Victory for Accord, But Victory for Rivers State and her people, Victory for Democracy, Victory for the common man on the streets of Rivers State, Victory for the Restoration of the Dignity of Rivers State in the Nigerian Society and the world at large.

Accord! Oneness and Progress!

Oneness and Progress! In One Accord!

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

06/11/2022.