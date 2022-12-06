Group Applauds Okotete’s Appointment As ED (Business Development) NEXIM Bank, Carpets Detractors

An International civil society group, the Pacesetters Advocacy Group (PAG), has hailed the appointment of Hon. Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete as the Executive Director, Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank.

Newly elected president of the group, Mr. Anthony Okirika, who is also the publisher of DANDORA MAGAZINE, a globally acclaimed celebrity and human interest publication, issued a statement, after an emergency zoom meeting with Mr.Francis Odiachi, Country Director (Nigeria) and Alex Jesse Preye, Head UK office, in which the group commended His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for renewing Hon. Okotete’s tenure as the Executive Director, Business Development of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), following the expiration of her first tenure. She was appointed on April 20, 2017.

“Hon. Stella Okotete, who was recently conferred with the “Professional Fellowship Doctorate” Pfd, by the Institue of Chartered Economists of Nigeria, brought to bear on her first tenure as Executive Director, Business Development, NEXIM Bank, her rich, diverse experiences and insights gained in both the private and public sectors, particularly in public policy design and implementation, international development and general administration, public-private partnership management, business development and export financing.

“As a responsible group passionate about Nigeria’s growth and development of Nigeria to be at par with other countries in international best practices, we are completely in tune with her reappointment, convinced that she is one of our very best, who has delivered excellent service to her country, in her capacity as the Executive Director, Business Development.

The group also had very strong words for those challenging her appointment, describing them as hacks, sponsored by ambitious and malicious opportunists, whose wicked intentions to supplant her, were dashed by President Buhari’s resolute decision to retain an acknowledged performer in one of Nigeria’s most critical establishments.

“We wish to place on record that those protesting Hon. Stella Okotete’s appointment Executive Director ( Business Development) at the Nigeria- Export and Import Bank( NEXIM), are merely wasting their time and acting out of malicious ignorance and jealous ‘bad belle’, as the appointment of Stella Okotete, as President Muhammadu Buhari did not breach any law in his action.

“NEXIM bank, in a very clear and precise statement has not only stated categorically that those protesting her appointment, “acted out of ignorance”, and, citing provisions in section 8(3) of the NEXIM Act, pointed out that there’s “No provision in NEXIM Act lays out qualifications for appointment of Executive Directors or any Director of the Bank.” The appointment is strictly the prerogative of the President and Mr. President has acted accordingly.

“We are proud of Hon. Stella Okotete not only as an illustrious daughter of the great Urhobo Kingdom, but as one of the shining and cerebral lights of the Niger Delta region both in the political realm and in the developmental, social welfare and gender equality community both nationally and globally,” the statement concluded.