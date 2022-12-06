Ned Nwoko Honours HRM Ogbolu 10th Coronation Anniversary, Donates N20million For Palace Project

Prince Ned Nwoko, Awolo Delta, and the Delta North People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate, with his full entourage, graced the 10th coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty, DR. Mbanefo Michael Ogbolu (JP), the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, on Sunday, 4 December, 2022.

The senatorial candidate was warmly received by Chief Patrick Ukah, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who represented the state governor; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in the function.

Prince Ned, in his usual greeting manner, went from canopy-to-canopy, greeting people, irrespective of class difference.

Speaking at the function, the senatorial candidate implored Anioma traditional rulers to be more politically active, stating that they have a duty to decide who becomes the next President, Governor or Senator, just like their counterparts in the Northern region of the country.

In his words, “I am a very proud Anioma son. I stand by anything that promotes Anioma culture and traditions. That is why I befriend virtually all the traditional rulers in Anioma. Because, without them, there would be anarchy and crisis in our various kingdoms. Just like other sons and daughters of Anioma have contributed to the palace project, In my own little way, I will contribute the sum of N20million for the project. I am doing this on behalf of all the Obis here.

“I did not plan to speak politically today, but I will seize the moment to point something out. I know how courageous our Obis are, but there is something missing when it comes to political issues. I am not saying you should join PDP or APC, no! But as to the choice of who becomes your President, Governor or Senator, you have a duty to stand and make a declaration before your people. If you don’t do it, when those leaders get elected, they probably would not acknowledge you.

“In the North, the traditional rulers do not shy away from political responsibilities. That is why you see political office holders, holding their Emirs so high up, because without them, they would probably not be there.

“Aniomas are lucky that Atiku Abubakar, has chosen one of us, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election. We have to give him all the support he needs. Time has come for us to play the civilized politics, the time to tell your people in your various kingdoms, that they must support Okowa,” Nwoko said.

In describing Ned Nwoko, His Royal Majesty, Obi Ifechukwude Alexander, the Obi of Olodu Kingdom, stated, “Prince Ned Nwoko is the man of the people. He is a God sent to Anioma people. My prayers for him is that God will crown him with good health and long life.

“I and other Anioma traditional rulers are solidly in support of Ned Nwoko’s candidacy. By God’s grace, he is already in the red chambers, we are just awaiting his swearing-in ceremony.”

The anniversary celebration which took place at St Mulumba college, Okpanam, had in attendance the following Anioma traditional rulers; HRM, Obi Solomon Ezechinyelugo 1, the Obi of Ashama Kingdom, HRM, Obi Sunday Olisanweokwu , the Obi of Ogodo Kingdom and HRM Dr. David Azuka Ezediambu (JP), the Obi of Akwukwu-Igbo Kingdom.

Also in attendance were HRM, Obi Ifechukwude Alexander, the Obi of Olodu Kingdom, HRM, Dr. Isaac Erube Uvo, Ozu II of Igbuku Kingdom, HRM, Obi Anthony Ogboli, the Obi of Emeje-Aniogor Kingdom, HRM, Obi Austin Ezeagwuna, the Obi of Egbudu-Ajah, HRM, Obi Dr. Ezeagu Ezeweani, the Obi of Umunede, and HRM, Obi Agbogidi Chukwumalieze, Obi of Onicha Ugbo, amongst others.