Breaking: COURT DISMISSES PDP SUIT AGAINST RIVERS ACCORD 2023 STATE ASSEMBLY CANDIDATES

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice Phoebe Nsuen Ayua has, today, Wednesday December 7, dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, seeking to disqualify all Rivers Accord State Assembly candidates from the 2023 general elections, on grounds of non compliance with provisions of the electoral Act during the conduct of it’s Primaries.

The judgment marked another legal victory for Rivers Accord in quick succession, following the decision on Tuesday, 06/12/2022, of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Justice Daylop Psm, to strike out all suits filed by same PDP, challenging the eligibility and seeking the disqualification of the Party’s guber and Deputy guber Candidates from the 2023 election on same grounds of non compliance with the Electoral Act, for lack of jurisdiction.

Rivers Accord, reacting promptly to this second legal victory in two days, issued a statement signed by the Party’s publicity Secretary Mr Iyene Douglas, which reads:

Rivers 2023: ANOTHER VICTORY FOR DEMOCRACY AND RIVERS PEOPLE THROUGH RIVERS ACCORD

“A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has again today dismissed a suit filed against the Rivers Accord and all her State Assembly candidates by the People’s Democratic party, seeking their disqualification on same grounds of not complying with the provisions of the 2022 electoral ACT

“The sitting judge Justice Phoebe Msuen Ayua, took time to critically address the merits of the matter thereof to all parties involved, and then based its judgment on the recent decision of appeal court in Lagos and Rivers State, stating that its hands are tied.

“The Rivers Accord reiterates that the paradigm shift in the political atmosphere of Rivers State has come to stay, and the wrong narrative that “Politics in Nigeria is Dirty” will be no more. Therefore, the party holds firm to its believe that even today’s Victory is Victory for Democracy, Victory for Rivers people and Victory for the restoration of the Dignity of Rivers State.

Iyene Douglas

State Publicity Secretary,

Rivers Accord.

07/12/2022.