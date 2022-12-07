Breaking: COURT STRIKES OUT PDP SUIT AGAINST RIVERS APC 2023 NAT. ASSEMBLY CANDIDATES

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice Turaki Mohammed has today, Wednesday, December 7, struck out the PDP suit challenging the eligibility of APC candidates for the National Assembly at the 2023 general elections, for lack of jurisdiction.

The development prompted a swift reaction from Rivers APC via a statement, issued by the Party’s Spokesman, Barr. Sogbeye C. Eli, which reads:

ANOTHER ALTAR OF INJUSTICE HAS COLLAPSED

“Justice Turaki Mohammed of Federal High Court 5, Port Harcourt has this morning struck out the PDP suit in FHC/PH/CS/127/2022 challenging the eligibility of APC candidates for the National Assembly at the 2023 general elections for lack of jurisdiction.

“Delivering judgment in less than five minutes, Justice Mohammed held that the decisions of the Court of Appeal on the subject matter are binding on him and forms sufficient grounds to strike out the case. No cost was awarded against the meddlesome Plaintiffs.

“With this decision, another altar of injustice contrived by the Rivers State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party to deprive Rivers people of their constitutional freedom of choice to elect their representatives has collapsed.

Sogbeye C. Eli

Spokesman, Rivers APC 2023

December 7, 2022.