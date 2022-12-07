NSF: Delta’ll Serve As Performing Centre To Train Aquatic Athletes – CHINONYE

The President of National Aquatic Federation, Chief Chinonye Daphey-Aliyu has said that the facilities in Delta state being host of the national sports festival will serve as performance centre for future aquatic athletes, which will be used to train and retrain them internationally.

The president gave this disclosure in an interview with journalists in Asaba, the state capital, when she expressed satisfaction at the standard of the swimming pool and the ongoing event for the swimming athletes.

She noted swimmers will continue to utilize complex immediately after the programme for other events.

She added that the complex will also serve for annual swimming competition that will involve all swimming federation, military and paramilitary.

She maintained that the president of school sports will organize a swimming competition to select Nigerians children that are going to represent Nigeria in June, and they will camp in Delta state for them to be trained.

On drug, she noted that the international body is monitoring the swimmers, especially on their nutrition.

She commended the state government for creating a wonderful complex for swimmers and have equally broken national records.

Reported By Enweliku Kent